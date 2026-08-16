Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) launched its first dedicated international freighter flight by Hong Kong Air Cargo. This is part of a major international cargo expansion, with 13 new freighter services set to begin operations soon.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Sunday marked a significant milestone as a global trade and logistics gateway with the arrival of its first dedicated international freighter flight, operated by Hong Kong Air Cargo from Hong Kong. The development is part of NM wider international cargo ramp-up, with 13 new freighter services expected to commence operations. According to a release, Hong Kong Air Cargo will operate three weekly services between Hong Kong and Navi Mumbai, translating into six weekly cargo air traffic movements. The service will use an Airbus A330-200F freighter, carrying approx. 60 tonnes of import and export shipments.

Recent Milestones and Growth

Accelerating its global operations, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marked two major milestones in rapid succession. The airport launched its first Air India Express international passenger flight to Abu Dhabi on July 15, followed swiftly by its inaugural dedicated freighter (IndiGo Cargo to Sharjah) on August 1, carrying 20 tonnes of goods. These achievements underscore NMIA's dynamic growth in both passenger and cargo aviation.

Expanding Global Cargo Network

NMIA is rapidly expanding its destinations as many international cargo operators have filed and have received approval to operate at major destinations across Asia, Europe and West Asia, including Hong Kong, Chengdu, Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai, Amsterdam, Bahrain, Paris and Riyadh, the release said.

"With a significant increase in freighter activity expected by the end of August, we are rapidly expanding our international cargo network and strengthening connectivity with key markets across Asia, Europe and West Asia. This growing network will create greater opportunities for exporters, importers and businesses, while reinforcing NMIA's role as a strategic logistics and trade gateway for Maharashtra and Western India," said a spokesperson of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Strategic Infrastructure and Policy Alignment

Aligned with the National Logistics Policy and Maharashtra Government's Logistics Policy 2024, NMIA is building a seamless, tech-enabled cargo ecosystem. This expanding network will connect the airport with leading global trade and logistics hubs, further strengthening its role as a key cargo gateway from Western India.

The release further noted that NMIA's phased, scalable cargo infrastructure is designed to handle domestic, international, express and specialised shipments, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, valuables, oversized cargo and dangerous goods, with a progressive shift towards automated handling and digital cargo systems. (ANI)