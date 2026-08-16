In Chittorgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He inaugurated 944 development projects worth Rs 5,659 crore and gifted 1,500 villages with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday, addressing a gathering during the 'Atal Gaurav Smriti Samaroh' event. The Union Home Minister was addressing the 'Atal Gaurav Smriti Samaroh' held after the unveiling of the statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nimbahera, Chittorgarh, according to a press release.

On this occasion, 944 development projects worth Rs 5,659 crore across 15 districts were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid. Additionally, 1,500 villages were gifted the facility of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' (tap water in every home) scheme' under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the press release stated.

Shah Pays Tribute to Vajpayee's 'Nation First' Spirit

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah stated that "the entire life of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was dedicated to the spirit of 'Nation First'. He walked the path of patriotism from his very childhood."

"Despite spending 40 years in the opposition and facing adverse circumstances, the principle of patriotism remained the foundation of his life. As Prime Minister, he took several major decisions regarding the country's development. Refusing to bow to global pressure, he conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran," Amit Shah stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister noted that the late Prime Minister undertook the task of connecting every village by road. He constructed national highways under the Golden Quadrilateral project. He also established the Ministry of Tribal Welfare for the country's tribal population for the first time. As a result of this, today, Draupadi Murmu, a daughter of a tribal family, serves as the President of the country.

PM Modi Continues Vajpayee's Legacy

He stated that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised tribal welfare. Efforts were made to increase the ST component budget from ₹25,000 crore to ₹1.25 lakh crore. Lord Birsa Munda's birth anniversary is now celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day). Additionally, initiatives were undertaken to establish 10 museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters and 772 Eklavya Vidyalayas across the country. Prime Minister Modi has brought to fruition the initiatives originally launched by Atal-ji."

Homage to the Heroic Land of Mewar

Paying respectful tribute to the national icon Maharana Pratap, the Union Home Minister remarked that this heroic land of Mewar is no less significant to patriots than Kashi. He noted that the patriotism, devotion to Dharma, and dedication to Swaraj (self-rule) displayed by figures like Maharana Pratap, Veer Punja Bhil, and Seth Bhamashah halted the Mughals' chariot of conquest.

He recalled, "Previously, tap water had reached only 11 lakh households in Rajasthan; mothers and sisters used to carry multiple water pots on their heads, fetching water from miles away. Thanks to the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' launched under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tap water has reached 64 lakh households in Rajasthan within just eight years."

Shah Praises CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Governance

He observed that the 80th year of independence ushered in a massive transformation for millions of people. Eighty years after independence, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's immortal masterpiece, the national song 'Vande Mataram ', was sung at the ramparts of the Red Fort and at flag-hoisting ceremonies across the nation. Countless people faced bullets and lathi charges, endured years of imprisonment, and even embraced the gallows while chanting 'Vande Mataram' during the freedom struggle.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this immortal song by Bankim Babu is now regaining the honour it deserves after eight decades. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is working rapidly to fulfill promises," Amit Shah remarked.

Praising Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Union Home Minister stated that "he is working at a rapid pace to fulfil promises." He stated that while Rajasthan was previously known for water scarcity, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has taken steps to quench the thirst of half the state by securing three major water agreements, bringing water from Haryana, Gujarat, and Punjab. Additionally, a special campaign is underway to make the entire state green.

According to the press release, he further mentioned that investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore were received during the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' held under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership. Thirty-six new policies have been formulated for Rajasthan's development. More than 1.78 lakh youths in the state have been provided with government jobs. Poor families are receiving gas cylinders for Rs 450, with subsidies already provided on 5.87 crore cylinders across the state. Furthermore, 45 lakh people have benefited from the 'Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana,' the press release stated.

Shah expressed confidence that Rajasthan is poised for significant progress under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma on India's Empowered Image

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader of the nation. "Under his able leadership, the second nuclear test and the victory in the 1999 Kargil War bolstered India's global image. Carrying forward this glorious legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, through initiatives like 'Operation Sindoor', surgical strikes, and air strikes, established India as a self-respecting and empowered nation," Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated.

CM Lauds Amit Shah's Crucial Role

He stated that, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public life serves as an inspiring example of dedication and service to the nation. He has played a crucial role in the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and in eliminating the menace of Naxalism across the country. By implementing three new criminal laws, he has brought about comprehensive reforms in the nation's criminal justice system."

"Under his leadership, the Ministry of Cooperation established for the first time in the country is scripting an inspiring saga of prosperity within the cooperative sector," Rajasthan CM added.

Rajasthan's Economic Trajectory

The Chief Minister noted that Rajasthan's economy is surging forward due to development initiatives such as the inauguration of the Rajasthan Refinery in Pachpadra (established at a cost of ₹80,000 crore), achieving self-reliance in energy production, and the construction of 1,192 kilometres of new expressways. We are resolved to grow Rajasthan's economy to $350 billion by 2030 and to $4.3 trillion by 2047.

He added that "the development projects inaugurated or for which foundation stones were laid today stand as proof of the commitment to ensure that the benefits of development reach the very last person in the state."

Minister Tours Exhibitions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of the former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, crafted from Ashtadhatu and paid floral tributes. He also toured exhibitions featuring the 'Panch Gaurav' Pavilion, Bharat Taxi, e-PACS, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra, Manikyalal Verma Aadim Jati Shodh evam Prashikshan Sansthan (Tribal Research and Training Institute), Rajeevika, Chittorgarh Central Cooperative Bank Ltd., and the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa; Minister for Tribal Area Development Babulal Kharadi; Revenue Minister Hemant Meena; Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Urban Development and Local Self-Government Jhabar Singh Kharra; Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperatives Gautam Kumar Dak; Minister of State for Women and Child Development Manju Baghmar; Members of Parliament C.P. Joshi, Chunnilal Garasiya, Mannalal Rawat, Damodar Agarwal, and Sudhir Gupta; MLAs Shrichand Kriplani, Arjun Lal Jingar, Suresh Dhakad, and Chandrabhan Aakya; along with other public representatives, senior officials, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)