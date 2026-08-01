The festival of Teej was celebrated at Haryana Lok Bhavan, with Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh announcing a Rs 5 lakh reward for artists. CM Nayab Singh Saini also greeted people, highlighting the festival's role in strengthening cultural bonds.

The vibrant festival of Teej, a cherished symbol of Haryana's rich cultural heritage, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour at Haryana Lok Bhavan today. The colourful event brought together dignitaries, artistes, women, children and citizens in a joyous celebration of the state's traditions, folk culture and social harmony.

Governor Announces Reward for Artistes

Extending his warm greetings on the occasion, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh wished that the festival would bring prosperity, progress, happiness and good health to every family in the state. Appreciating the outstanding performances by cultural artistes, the Governor announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the participating artistes in recognition of their contribution to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural traditions.

CM Saini Highlights Cultural Significance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, describing Teej as a festival that reflects Haryana's cultural identity and strengthens the bonds of family, society and tradition. According to a release, he said such celebrations inspire younger generations to remain connected with their roots while fostering unity and mutual respect.

Vibrant Celebrations and Cultural Showcase

The celebrations were attended by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Sh. Dhan Singh Rawat.

The festive atmosphere at Lok Bhavan featured beautifully decorated swings, traditional Teej-themed installations and a variety of stalls showcasing handicrafts, festive decor, and seasonal delicacies. Women and children enthusiastically participated in the celebrations, adding colour and vibrancy to the occasion.

Cultural troupes captivated the audience with mesmerizing folk songs and dances depicting the history, traditions and rural life of Haryana, while also presenting glimpses of the diverse cultural heritage of other Indian states. Visitors also enjoyed a wide array of traditional cuisines and seasonal sweets prepared especially for the festival, the release said. (ANI)