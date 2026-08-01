Two security screening personnel were injured at Varanasi airport after a passenger's licensed firearm accidentally discharged during a pre-flight check. The passenger has been detained, and the BCAS has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Normal flight operations continued without disruption at Varanasi airport after security screening personnel were injured in an accidental weapon misfire, prompting the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to launch a formal inquiry to examine safety procedures and protocol adherence, a press release stated.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, at approximately 9:30 am on Sunday, a passenger, namely Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai, scheduled to travel from Varanasi to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX 1810, declared a licensed firearm (7.62 mm pistol with 21 live cartridges) at the check-in counter, as required under the prescribed procedure.

The passenger was escorted to the designated screening area for completion of the mandatory security formalities. During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel, Rohit Raj and Suman Kumari. Both personnel were immediately assisted and shifted to New Lakshmi Trauma Centre, Varanasi, for medical treatment.

BCAS Launches Inquiry

The local police were informed immediately, and the passenger has been detained for investigation and further action in accordance with law, the press release stated. The press release further noted that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is examining the circumstances leading to the incident, including adherence to the prescribed procedures for handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. The incident was promptly contained, and airport operations are continuing without disruption.

Police Statement

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gomti Zone, Varanasi, Neetu Kadyan said, "We received information this morning at 10 am regarding a firing incident at Varanasi Airport. Acting promptly on this information, Phulpur police and officials inspected the scene. The investigation revealed that Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh, was travelling to Mumbai on an Air India Express flight. Airport authorities informed us that he had duly declared the licensed pistol he was carrying, which holds an all-India permit, prior to the flight. While he was undergoing the standard pre-boarding security check by CISF and airline staff, a round accidentally discharged from the chamber, injuring two ground staff members present at the spot."

The DCP said that both individuals were in stable condition, a police field unit has inspected the scene, and Phulpur police are taking further legal action. (ANI)