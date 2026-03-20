A father-son duo was arrested in Bengaluru for stealing computer parts worth ₹80 lakh from a shop in HBR Layout. The accused wore burqas to hide identity and used duplicate keys to enter the store. Police recovered most of the stolen items, including RAM and SSDs. The duo reportedly committed the crime out of jealousy and planned to sell the goods.

Police in Bengaluru have arrested a father-son duo for a major theft at a computer hardware shop in the HBR Layout area. The accused allegedly stole electronic items worth nearly Rs 80 lakh. The incident took place in Nagawara, where the shop owner had closed his store on the night of March 13. When he returned the next morning, he found the door open and several items missing.

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Disguise in burqa to steal goods

According to police, as quoted by The Hindu report, the accused wore burqas to hide their identity while entering the shop. A video of one suspect entering the shop has also surfaced online. In the viral video, one of them can be seen in a burqa and face wrapped with a stole.

The stolen items included 444 DDR4 RAM units, 279 SSDs, and some cash.

Arrest and recovery

The accused have been identified as Hemant Manjunath, 21, a laptop technician, and his father Manjunath M., 45, a former waterman. Both live in T. Channayya Layout, according to The Hindu.

Police said they detained one suspect on March 15 near a hotel in Chanakya Layout along with a two-wheeler used in the crime. During questioning, he admitted to the theft and named his father as his accomplice.

Both were later arrested. Police recovered most of the stolen items from them.

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Motive and planning

Investigators said the accused had rented the house to the shop owner and knew about his business. They believed the shop was doing well and planned the theft out of jealousy.

Police said the duo used duplicate keys to enter the shop and planned to sell the stolen items to buyers. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Police are checking if the accused were involved in similar crimes earlier.