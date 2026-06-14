One person was killed and three were injured in a violent clash in Dehradun's Bairagiwala village. The victim's father claims the murder was over a money dispute, while police state the fight was over water for fields. A case has been registered.

Bhagwat, the father of the deceased in Uttarakhand's violent clash, has alleged that his son was killed after being attacked during a money-related confrontation linked to an earlier dispute, even as the police say that the Bairagiwala village clash occured over a water issue.

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The clash left one person dead and three others seriously injured in the Bairagiwala area under Sahaspur police station limits in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. The police said that the dispute over water for fields between the two groups escalated into violence.

Father Alleges Murder Over Money

Bhagwat, the victim's father, told ANI, "I wasn't there. There wasn't actually a fight right then. The conversation about money had taken place the day before. The lad had Rs 14,000. He must have asked for the money yesterday. When he gave the money today, he was killed. A crowd had gathered. Imtiyaz stoked the fight. If the police do not carry out an encounter with Imtiaz and Razzaq, we will not let the dead body leave this place."

Police Cite Water Issue, Launch Probe

Meanwhile, Dehradun SP (Crime) Jitendra Chaudhary said that the police are currently registering a case based on the formal complaint lodged by the family members.

"This is Bairagiwala village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sahaspur police station. A dispute arose between two parties over water for their fields, leading to a scuffle. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately arrived at the scene. We are currently registering a case based on the formal complaint lodged by the family members, and further action will follow. Separate police teams have been formed, and the police are actively searching for the accused individuals who carried out the attack and were involved in the altercation. They will be arrested soon," SP Chaudhary told ANI.

According to Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Pankaj Gairola, police stated, "Members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other community using sharp-edged weapons and hammers, leaving four people critically injured. One of the victims later succumbed to their injuries."

Security Heightened Amid Tensions

The incident has created tension in the area, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel to maintain law and order. The Additional SP informed that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the attackers. Police personnel remain deployed in the area and are closely monitoring the situation.