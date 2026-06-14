HLL Lifecare Limited launched AMRIT Plus, a premium pharmacy chain, Speciality HINDLABS diagnostics, and HLL Home Healthcare Services in Goa. The company also announced CAP Accreditation for its Navi Mumbai lab and a new Trauma Care Centre in Odisha.

HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, today announces the launch of AMRIT Plus, a premium pharmacy chain offering a comprehensive range of medicines, medical devices, wellness products, nutritional supplements, personal care solutions and lifestyle healthcare products. The initiative was launched by HLL Chairperson and Managing Director Dr. Anitha Thampi at a function held in Goa.

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An offshoot of HLL's widely trusted AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) network, AMRIT Plus has been designed to deliver a premium healthcare retail experience while retaining the core values of affordability, quality and accessibility associated with the AMRIT brand.

New Diagnostic and Home Care Services

Dr. Anitha Thampi also inaugurated Speciality HINDLABS, an advanced diagnostics initiative offering specialised services including genomics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and molecular diagnostics, and HLL Home Healthcare Services, which provides comprehensive in-home healthcare support including skilled nursing care, post-operative care, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, elderly care, chronic disease management, diagnostics and teleconsultation support.

HINDLABS Receives CAP Accreditation

During the occasion, HLL announced that its HINDLABS Reference Laboratory at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, has received CAP Accreditation, one of the world's most respected and globally recognised quality assurance standards in laboratory medicine.

Partnership for Odisha Trauma Care Centre

HLL also announced its partnership with the Government of Odisha for the establishment and operation of the Trauma Care Centre at Panikoili in Jajpur district. The facility will be developed as a comprehensive trauma and emergency care centre with plans for phased expansion.

HLL Director (Marketing) Ajit N, Director (Finance) P Remesh and Director (Technical & Operations) Benny Joseph were present during the occasion. (ANI)