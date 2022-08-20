Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding

    "The masonry walls are nearly 4 feet in width and its roof is nearly 2 feet thick. The design was aimed at saving the church from bombardments." The roof's design is to withstand gunfire from the sea and land.

    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madras, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Ever heard of bomb proofing a building as early as the 17th Century? Welcome to the serene St Mary's Church on the premises of Fort St George, the seat of power for centuries. This church where Robert Clive's marriage with Margaret Maskelyne was solemnised.

    Robert Clive (1725-1774), who was one of the key architects of the British empire in India, had also attempted to end his life in then Madras. The church is a treasure house of important records, articles, marble plaques and tablets.

    Also read: Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

    Its Registers of Baptism, marriages and funerals, the colours of Madras European regiments and old silverware are famous. These are now in the Fort Museum.

    Speaking to PTI, regarding the church's bomb proof structure, an archaeologist from the Archaeological Survey of India said that a unique feature of the church is its thick masonry walls.

    "The masonry walls are nearly 4 feet in width and its roof is nearly 2 feet thick. The design was aimed at saving the church from bombardments." The roof's design is to withstand gunfire from the sea and land.

    Also read: Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    A plaque on the church premises says that the "...three aisles arched with brick and stone have a bomb proof vaulted roof." Back in those days, hostilities between local rulers, the British and French were common. Every year, Madras Day is celebrated on August 22.

    It is believed that it was on this day in 1639 the foundation for the modern city was laid by the East India Company by buying land for building Fort St George from local rulers.

    The St Mary's Church, consecrated on October 28, 1680 is the earliest Protestant church to be built east of the Suez, and the oldest surviving British era building in Chennai, according to the ASI. The shrine was constructed through public subscription from English inhabitants during the times of Streynsham Master, the then Governor.

    The construction commenced in 1678 and completed two years later, and it is the oldest masonry structure inside Fort St George. The church's interior has memorial plaques for British era stalwarts. The painting of the last supper at the altar and the artistic woodwork are striking.

    Also read: 'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

    The tombstones within and outside the church are important. The organ of the Church, presented in 1894 is still in use. According to the ASI, originally, the plan consisted of the prayer hall and the sanctuary alone.

    Additions were made in the 18th Century like the detached belfry tower (1701) on the west, the steeple (1710), the tower linked to the main building (1760) and the curved staircase on the line providing access to the gallery.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Lt Governor orders transfer of 12 bureaucrats after CBI raids Sisodia house; Congress calls for his resignation - adt

    Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raids | Top update

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan AJR

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    Voting rights controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    Electoral rolls controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    Official temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains AJR

    Officials temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi AJR

    'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Lt Governor orders transfer of 12 bureaucrats after CBI raids Sisodia house; Congress calls for his resignation - adt

    Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raids | Top update

    After calling Salman Khan women beater Somy Ali deletes Instagram post drb

    After calling Salman Khan ‘women beater’, Somy Ali deletes Instagram post

    Chennai set to celebrate Madras Day at Elliot's beach; know traffic diversions, event details here - adt

    Chennai set to celebrate Madras Day at Elliot's beach; know traffic diversions, event details here

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan AJR

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    Voting rights controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    Electoral rolls controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon