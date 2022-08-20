'Papa, aap har pal mere saath...': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Odisha Congress Sevadal tweeted a picture of the Private Pilots Licence of Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi had a commercial pilots licence and was also a pilot with Indian Airlines, the domestic national carrier.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid homage to their father and former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary at Vir Bhumi on Saturday. They were accompanied by Robert Vadra, MP KC Venugopal, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth prime minister of India between 1984 to 1989 before he was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists in 1991.

Also read: Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

In a video posted on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try to fulfill the dream you dreamed for the country."

In a tweet, remembering the former PM's legacy, the official Twitter account of the Congress Party said, "We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the 'architect of 21st century India', it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India."

To mark this day, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology or R-CAT at Jaipur.

Also read: Watch: Visually impaired kids Dahi Handi event won netizens' hearts

"Tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary. Shri Rajiv Gandhi realised the potential and importance of information technology and laid its foundation in India three decades ago giving birth to a glorious era of I.T in the country," CM Gehlot said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress said that it will observe the day as Women Political Empowerment Day. "Owing to his immense contribution in providing grassroots leadership to women through 73rd & 74th Amendment, Mahila Congress shall observe #WomenPoliticalEmpowermentDay today," the women's wing of the party tweeted.

Also read: Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

The Indian Youth Congress also took to Twitter to inform about a medical camp that had been organised to mark Rajiv Gandhi's 78th birth anniversary. "Team IYC International Kingdom of Bahrain Conducted a Medical Camp Celebrating 78th Birthday of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji," the tweet read.

Goa Congress tweeted that it will hold a Sadbhavna Diwas today at 9:30 am to celebrate the day.

Odisha Congress Sevadal tweeted a picture of the Private Pilots Licence of Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi had a commercial pilots licence and was also a pilot with Indian Airlines, the domestic national carrier.