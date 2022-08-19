Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

The Congress workers have been arrested for vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in the MP's Wayanad office, stated the Kalpetta Police. The arrests were made by Kalpetta Police in connection with the June incident when the Wayanad office of Rahul Gandhi was vandalised.

In a major embarrassment for the Congress party, four party workers were arrested on Friday for allegedly vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photograph at MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad, Kerala. The Congress MP's office in Wayanad was vandalised on June 24 by members of the CPM student organisation SFI. Mahatma Gandhi's image was discovered to have been torn off the office wall during the commotion. While Congress claimed that SFI men had harmed the portrait, the CPM consistently assigned culpability to members of Congress.

The persons that were detained from the Congress were V Noushad, K A Mujeeb, S R Rahul, and K R Ratheesh Kumar. Rahul's office helper is Kumar. The arrests were seen as politically motivated by the opposition party.

The Congress had earlier claimed that the picture was vandalised by the Students Federation of India, which is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

On July 2, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly that at 3.54 pm, police had taken out all SFI men who had barged into the MP office. He said that Congress volunteers remained inside the building after the SFI employees were evacuated and that the Gandhi painting was discovered undamaged on the wall when a police photographer took pictures of the crime scene.

According to Vijayan, who cited the photographer's testimony to police, the image was discovered on the floor and in damaged condition later that evening when the police photographer took new photos of the crime scene. The Congress always dodged questions about it, despite the CPM's claims that Congress employees who entered the office after the commotion hurled the image on the floor.

A video of the event was used by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to charge Congress employees with damaging the Father of the Nation's portrait. Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, according to the party, remained unharmed when SFI employees departed the workplace following the vandalism occurred.

