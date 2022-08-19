Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

    The Congress workers have been arrested for vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in the MP's Wayanad office, stated the Kalpetta Police. The arrests were made by Kalpetta Police in connection with the June incident when the Wayanad office of Rahul Gandhi was vandalised.
     

    Major embarrassment for Congress Rahul Gandhis staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi photo gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    In a major embarrassment for the Congress party, four party workers were arrested on Friday for allegedly vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photograph at MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad, Kerala. The Congress MP's office in Wayanad was vandalised on June 24 by members of the CPM student organisation SFI. Mahatma Gandhi's image was discovered to have been torn off the office wall during the commotion. While Congress claimed that SFI men had harmed the portrait, the CPM consistently assigned culpability to members of Congress.

    The persons that were detained from the Congress were V Noushad, K A Mujeeb, S R Rahul, and K R Ratheesh Kumar. Rahul's office helper is Kumar. The arrests were seen as politically motivated by the opposition party. 

    The Congress had earlier claimed that the picture was vandalised by the Students Federation of India, which is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

    Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know

    On July 2, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly that at 3.54 pm, police had taken out all SFI men who had barged into the MP office. He said that Congress volunteers remained inside the building after the SFI employees were evacuated and that the Gandhi painting was discovered undamaged on the wall when a police photographer took pictures of the crime scene.

    According to Vijayan, who cited the photographer's testimony to police, the image was discovered on the floor and in damaged condition later that evening when the police photographer took new photos of the crime scene. The Congress always dodged questions about it, despite the CPM's claims that Congress employees who entered the office after the commotion hurled the image on the floor.

    Also Read | Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs, reveals NFHS; Rajasthan on top

    A video of the event was used by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to charge Congress employees with damaging the Father of the Nation's portrait. Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, according to the party, remained unharmed when SFI employees departed the workplace following the vandalism occurred.

    Photo credit: Twitter/ @MVincentINC

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know AJR

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know

    Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs, reveals NFHS; Rajasthan on top - adt

    Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs, reveals NFHS; Rajasthan on top

    Tej Pratap flouts protocol, Bihar forest minister asks brother-in-law to stay in official meet

    Tej Pratap flouts protocol, Bihar forest minister asks brother-in-law to stay in official meet

    Tamil lyricist Ko Sesha alleges chicken in his veg food, demands apology from Swiggy; netizens react - adt

    Tamil lyricist Ko Sesha alleges chicken in his veg food, demands apology from Swiggy; netizens react

    Some convicts in Bilkis Bano case are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA AJR

    Some convicts in Bilkis Bano case are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

    Recent Stories

    football Is Borussia Dortmund signing Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Chief Watzke breaks his silence over 'charming' offer snt

    Is Borussia Dortmund signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Chief Watzke breaks his silence over 'charming' offer

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know AJR

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know

    AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule released; to begin on August 22 - adt

    AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule released; to begin on August 22

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Mahatma Gandhi statue outside New York's Tulsi Mandir vandalised for 2nd time in two weeks snt

    Mahatma Gandhi statue outside New York's Tulsi Mandir vandalised for 2nd time in two weeks

    Recent Videos

    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon