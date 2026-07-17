A truck driver in Madhya Pradesh's Morena allegedly exposed an extortion racket by filming a confrontation at an illegal checkpoint. The viral video shows men demanding money before removing the barricade after realizing they were being recorded.

A truck driver has allegedly exposed an extortion racket at a Regional Transport Office (RTO) checkpoint while driving through Morena district in Madhya Pradesh. Since the truck drivers often go through border areas where they remain vulnerable to harassment from unauthorized individuals, who set up illegal and makeshift checkpoints to extort money under the guise of official inspections.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the footage captured how the truck driver confronted the individuals, demanding to know the authority under which they were collecting money and refusing to pay the bribe.

The video was captured at a time when the Madhya Pradesh Government abolished all interstate transport checkpoints on July 1, 2024, to curb corruption and modernize the system, but the status of these checkpoints has been a subject of intense legal scrutiny in 2026.

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How Truck Driver Confronted the Alleged Extortionists?

The incident was reportedly captured in a video that went viral on social media around mid-July 2026, showcasing a truck driver confronting individuals who were operating a makeshift, unauthorized checkpoint on a highway

In the video, an individual who was dressed in an official police uniform was seen attempting a bribe of INR 200 from a truck driver in order to allow the vechile in order to allow the vehicle passage. As the truck driver began to film the entire incident and started questioning the legality of the collection, the individual, realising he was being recorded, quietly removed the barricade.

The individual’s attempt to evade accountability backfired as the driver continued to record the confrontation, capturing the man’s sudden shift from demanding payment to hurriedly dismantling the illegal barricade in an effort to avoid further scrutiny.

The unauthorized checkpoints in certain districts of Madhya Pradesh have become a significant point of contention and a source of widespread frustration for the transport community. These illicit setups exploit the logistical vulnerabilities of truck drivers by creating artificial bottlenecks on state borders.

Though checkpoints often serve the purpose of maintaining road safety, verifying vehicle documents, and ensuring compliance with transport regulations, the unauthorised and illicit setups pervert that objective by prioritizing the extraction of illegal fees over actual enforcement of legal mandates.

What Madhya Pradesh Government Has Done To Address This Issue?

Since the extortion of truck drivers by unauthorized individuals at makeshift checkpoints has become a persistent issue, the Madhya Pradesh Government’s approach has been defined by a complex shift in policy and ongoing judicial oversight.

On July 1, the government ordered the abolition of the checkpoints across the state in order to reduce corruption, streamline interstate freight movement, and modernize enforcement. The administration intended to replace these with a more transparent framework relying on mobile enforcement units and flying squads.

The Madhya Pradesh Government’s action against illegal checkposts came after the High Court ordered the state to restore all closed checkposts within 30 days, citing concerns that their absence had failed to adequately regulate overloaded vehicles and threatened road safety. However, the legal situation remained fluid as the High Court subsequently stayed its own order to revive these checkpoints in May 2026.

Additionally, the state authorities have been directed to maintain strict oversight, with the government reiterating its commitment to taking strict action against any complaints regarding the transport system to ensure that the new, transparent framework is not undermined by illicit activities.

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