A woman and two children, aged 6 and 9, died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. The woman drowned while trying to save the boy, and the girl also drowned subsequently. Police have launched an investigation.

A woman and two children lost their lives after drowning in a water-filled pit in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said. The incident occurred in Jaganapura village under the Biaora police station area in the district on Monday afternoon between 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM. Upon learning about the incident, the police rushed to spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for the post mortem.

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Details of the incident

Biaora police station in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, informed that there is a crusher plant in Jagniyapura village and there are some pits near the plant which were filled with water. Around 25 to 30 families of the Pardhi community, comprising nearly 100 to 150 people, lived nearby and they used the water collected in these pits for bathing.

"On Monday at around 1:30 to 2:00 PM, they were bathing in the water near one of these pits. A woman named Saira, wife of Saitan Singh Pardhi, along with a 6-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were there. The boy drowned in the water; the woman went in to save him and drowned as well. Later, the girl also went inside the water and drowned," SHO Chouhan said.

Police launch investigation

He said that as soon as the police received the information about the incident, a team reached and recovered the bodies. After that, the bodies were sent for post mortem and then the bodies were handed over to the family.

"We have registered a case into the matter and are investigating the matter. We will also investigate the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. We will also advocate for financial assistance to the family in regard to the incident as per the government program," the police station in charge said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added (ANI).