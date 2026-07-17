MP Shashi Tharoor faced an unexpected scare after getting trapped inside a lift at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress leader was attending a Rotary Club event when the elevator stopped working. After being stuck for nearly 30 minutes, he was safely rescued by the Fire Force team.

Thiruvananthapuram: MP Shashi Tharoor had a bit of a scare today after he got stuck in a lift at a private hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident happened at the Prashanth Hotel on PMG Road.

The lift reportedly got stuck on the sixth floor because it was overloaded. Mr. Tharoor was trapped inside for nearly half an hour before help arrived. He was at the hotel to attend an event organised by the Trivandrum Rotary Club.

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A team from the Fire Force had to be called in for the rescue. They used a hydraulic machine to pry open the lift doors and get him out safely. After the rescue, Tharoor thanked the Fire Force team for their prompt action.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor made light of the situation. "It was a new experience, no other issues," he said. In his signature style, he added, "In English, we call this being 'stuck'. You could also call it claustrophobia. I didn't feel claustrophobic, but I know some people do."

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