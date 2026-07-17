Rahul Gandhi is in Dehradun for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme to address student issues, primarily paper leaks. Students gathered despite adverse weather. The event follows a similar rally in Kota and was marred by the accidental death of a worker.

Students have started to arrive at the Bannu School Ground in Race Course, Dehradun, to attend the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme despite adverse weather conditions, where the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to interact with them on Friday evening. During the event, Rahul Gandhi is expected to engage with students who have gathered with the slogan: "When the system's intent is paper leaks, the future of students will inevitably be weak."

Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Event

Earlier today, Gandhi visited the residence of late Congress worker Amar Mehta in Dehradun to meet the family of the deceased and offer heartfelt condolences. Amar Mehta lost his life in an accident late last night after an iron cutter fell on him while preparations were underway for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, scheduled to be held today at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

Congress Broadens Campaign Against Systemic Failures

Ahead of the programme, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, " Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Dehradun is Rahul Gandhi's second public meeting with students after Kota. While the Kota event focused on coaching centres, this programme focuses on the paper leak issue. This is not just about NEET, but also concerns the wider examination system, including CBSE and CUET, and similar public meetings will be held across the country. The proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill would lead to excessive centralisation... Rahul Gandhi had mentioned three major problems in India's education system: privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification". These three have created uncertainty over the future of millions of young people."

Gandhi Targets State Government Over Irregularities

Earlier today, Gandhi arrived at Jolly Grant Airport to participate in the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that Uttarakhand, popularly known as 'Devbhoomi', had become the "epicentre of paper leaks" and questioned the state government's handling of the issue. "I am coming to Dehradun on July 17th. But why Uttarakhand? Because 'Devbhoomi' has been turned into the epicentre of paper leaks," he wrote.

Targeting the state government over alleged irregularities in UKSSSC examinations held in 2025, Gandhi claimed that a "system" had emerged where government posts were being secured through means other than merit. "A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," he said.

Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" which has now reached Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and seeks to highlight issues faced by students, including examination irregularities and broader challenges confronting India's education system.