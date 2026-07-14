In Betul, Madhya Pradesh, a 15-year-old pet dog named Duggu died shortly after his owner's funeral procession began. The family believes the devoted Indian Spitz, who was deeply attached to his owner, was unable to cope with the loss and died of grief.

A 15-year-old pet dog died shortly after its owner's funeral procession began in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Monday. After becoming unwell, the dog's owner, 67-year-old Pradeep Jain, who owned a tea and paan business in the Ganj district, passed suddenly on Sunday. Later that evening, his body was returned from Bhopal.

The family claims that as soon as his owner's body was brought home, their pet dog, Duggu, grew agitated. Because so many people had come at the residence, he was held in a different room despite his persistent attempts to approach Pradeep Jain. He continued to bark all night long because he was uncomfortable.

Duggu was taken close to Pradeep Jain's body by family members on Monday morning prior to the funeral. Before returning inside the home, the dog sat silently next to his master and gazed at him for a considerable amount of time. He strolled around a room two or three times, lay down, and passed away as soon as the funeral procession left the house and travelled a short distance away. He was already dead when family members checked on him.

Duggu has been a member of the family for the past fifteen years, according to Dilip Jain, the brother of Pradeep Jain. He frequently had meals with his owner and used to wait for him every day. Duggu was brought home when he was just two months old, according to his son Vivek Jain, and has been a cherished member of the family ever since.

Pradeep Jain and the family said goodbye to Duggu. Duggu was respectfully buried close by while the owner was cremated in Ganj Mokshdham. According to family members, the devoted dog was unable to cope with the loss of his owner. Duggu was an Indian Spitz, a breed renowned for its intense devotion to its owner and close ties to its family.