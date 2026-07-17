Karnataka LoP R Ashoka alleged that after DK Shivakumar became CM, 'real estate dealings' began, with the Bidadi Township project being used to amass funds for elections. BJP leaders, including BS Yediyurappa, held a massive protest against the project.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday alleged that immediately after DK Shivakumar became Chief Minister, the real estate business "dealings" began in Karnataka, claiming that the Bidadi Township project is being used to amass funds for elections in three states. He was speaking after participating in a massive protest held at Freedom Park against the Bidadi Township project, led by former Chief Minister and BJP National Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa.

"Immediately after DK Shivakumar became CM, real estate dealings have started in Karnataka. In the last 30 days, not a single irrigation project has been announced, pothole-filled roads have not been repaired, and farmers have not received drought compensation. The Revenue Minister urged the Central Government to declare a national disaster, which is an attempt to shift blame onto the Centre. For the farmers, this government itself has become a disaster," he said.

BJP and JD(S) Deny Role in Project

Clarifying that the BJP and JD(S) have no role in the project, he said, "The BJP and JD(S) have no role whatsoever in the Bidadi Township project. No land acquisition was carried out by the BJP. When DV Sadananda Gowda was CM, he said there was no need for acquisition because the new Land Acquisition Act had come into force. Even when Jagadish Shettar was CM, no efforts were made in this regard. When B.S. Yediyurappa was CM, he clearly stated that this project would not be taken up. When I was Revenue Minister, I did not sign for any land acquisition. That is why we are confidently fighting on behalf of the Bidadi farmers."

He further questioned why the Congress government has decided to move forward with the project, which was proposed during H.D. Kumaraswamy's tenure as the Chief Minister. "H.D. Kumaraswamy did not carry out any acquisition; he only held a preliminary meeting. He had also announced in the Assembly that this project would not be implemented. Yet, accusations are being made against Kumaraswamy. In 2024, when Siddaramaiah was CM, the first two notices were issued. Now CM DK Shivakumar is continuing it. This project is Kumaraswamy's baby -- why has Congress adopted this baby?" he questioned.

Further targeting the Congress over past opposition against the project, he said, "When Siddaramaiah was Leader of the Opposition, during a discussion under Rule 69, he had spoken against the Bidadi Township project. He had said that farmers should not be rendered homeless, that this is fertile land used for vegetable cultivation by small farmers, and that acquiring it would be an injustice to the farmers. In 2017-18, when a legislator raised a question, the then Deputy CM Dr. G Parameshwara replied that the government had not carried out any acquisition. Now he is silent."

"I visited Bidadi and consoled the farmers. We have warned that if farmers are arrested, we will lay siege to the SP's office. Murder threats and assault cases have been registered against the farmers. By filing false cases against farmers, this government has lost all moral right to claim it is pro-farmer," he added.

'Project for Electoral Funding'

He alleged that farmers' lands are being acquired for electoral purposes by the Congress for upcoming polls in other states. "The farmers of Bidadi have served officials loyally. In Bairamangala, farmers' land is being acquired to collect money for elections in three states. Commission of ₹4-5 crore per acre is being pocketed. Earlier there were 2,750 acres of government land, now only 700 acres remain. Someone else has taken away 2,000 acres. This has been done to facilitate looting of government money. We will take this struggle to its logical conclusion," he said.

"This is not just the fight of Bidadi farmers. It is the fight of all farmers in the state. All farmers' organisations should extend support. A similar struggle is also happening in Anekal. We will continue the fight until this project is dropped," he added.

BJP Protests; Shivakumar Responds

Earlier today, BJP leaders and workers held massive protests against the proposed Bidadi Township project in Bengaluru, demanding the scrapping of the project.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Bidadi township project was not his "dream project" amid a political row over the proposed project.

Reacting to the criticism over the Bidadi township issue, Shivakumar said he was hurt by the developments that took place in Bidadi and alleged that politics was being used to create problems for farmers.

"Whatever happened in Bidadi yesterday hurt me. What happened because of politics? It is a big conspiracy happening to destroy the livelihood of farmers. This project is not my dream project," Shivakumar said.

The CM said he had never claimed ownership of the project and was only carrying forward decisions taken earlier by HD Kumaraswamy when he was Chief Minister. (ANI)