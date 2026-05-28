Delhi and the Centre have announced six major road and connectivity projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion across the National Capital Region (NCR). The projects, covering Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, are expected to improve travel time, create signal-free routes and strengthen links between key highways and expressways.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared details of the projects on Thursday after a recent review meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The large-scale infrastructure push comes as traffic pressure continues to grow rapidly across NCR routes due to increasing population, office movement and urban expansion.