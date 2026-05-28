Will Delhi's Mega Expressway Plan Finally Fix NCR's Endless Traffic Chaos?
Delhi and Centre have announced 6 major road and connectivity projects to reduce traffic congestion across NCR. The plans include new links, elevated corridors, tunnels and interchanges connecting Delhi with Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.
Delhi To Get New Mega Road Projects
Delhi and the Centre have announced six major road and connectivity projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion across the National Capital Region (NCR). The projects, covering Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, are expected to improve travel time, create signal-free routes and strengthen links between key highways and expressways.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared details of the projects on Thursday after a recent review meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The large-scale infrastructure push comes as traffic pressure continues to grow rapidly across NCR routes due to increasing population, office movement and urban expansion.
What Are the Six Major Projects?
The biggest proposal is the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Link Project. Under this plan, a 17-km-long six-lane corridor will connect UER-II with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City in Ghaziabad.
The project is expected to cost around Rs 3,500 crore. Officials believe it will reduce pressure on busy routes like Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border, IGI Airport roads and the Ashram-Badarpur stretch.
Construction is expected to begin by December 2026 after the alignment process is completed.
New Corridor to Improve Noida-Faridabad Travel
Another important project is the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Noida-Faridabad Connectivity Corridor. This proposed six-lane road will stretch nearly 65 km and is expected to cost around Rs 7,500 crore.
The corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND Flyway, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway.
Officials say the project will improve travel for people living in Ghaziabad, Noida, Loni, Baghpat and Faridabad while reducing traffic at Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and Outer Ring Road areas.
Work on this project is also expected to start by December 2026.
Delhi-Katra and Airport Connectivity to Improve
The government has also proposed a direct link between the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and UER-II.
This 17-km-long six-lane corridor is expected to cost Rs 1,500 crore. Once completed, it will allow smoother travel from the Delhi-Katra corridor towards Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway and IGI Airport.
Officials expect construction to begin by March 2027.
Big Relief Planned for Kalindi Kunj Traffic
To tackle heavy congestion near Kalindi Kunj, authorities plan to build a six-lane interchange and flyovers near the Okhla barrage area.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 300 crore and will provide signal-free movement between Noida, Jasola, Sarita Vihar and Faridabad.
According to the Delhi government, land acquisition work has already started and construction may begin by October 2026.
Elevated Corridor Between Delhi and Gurugram
One of the most ambitious projects announced is the AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram Elevated Corridor.
The proposed six-lane elevated road will stretch around 20 km and cost nearly Rs 5,000 crore. It aims to improve traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram while connecting important areas like AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas and Vasant Kunj.
The elevated corridor is also expected to improve access to Aerocity, Rangpuri, Chhatarpur and Ghitorni.
Construction is currently targeted for April 2027.
Tunnel and Service Roads Also Planned
The Delhi government is also planning an 8-km underground tunnel connecting Shiv Murti and Nelson Mandela Marg.
Estimated to cost Rs 7,000 crore, the tunnel is expected to reduce congestion in Mahipalpur, Dhaula Kuan and Rangpuri while improving connectivity from Dwarka Expressway towards South Delhi.
Alongside this, secondary service roads will be developed on both sides of the UER-II corridor. The project will cover around 26 km and cost nearly Rs 6,500 crore.
Officials say the service roads are important for improving local traffic movement and supporting future urban growth in outer Delhi areas.
Significance Of These Projects
Traffic congestion remains one of the biggest problems across Delhi-NCR. Long office commutes, slow movement at border points and heavy pressure on existing roads have affected daily travel for lakhs of people.
The newly announced projects aim to create faster, signal-free and more connected routes between Delhi and nearby cities. However, experts say timely execution and proper coordination between agencies will be key to delivering long-term relief.
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