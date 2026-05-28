Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma lauded the appointment of Harsh Malhotra as the new Delhi BJP president, calling him an experienced grassroots leader. MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Manoj Tiwari also welcomed the decision, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday said that newly appointed Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Harsh Malhotra is a senior and experienced leader who has worked at the grassroots level for many years. Verma said BJP workers across Delhi are happy with the appointment and expressed confidence that Malhotra's experience will help both the party and the government work better together.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra as the new head of its Delhi unit. Speaking to the reporters, Verma said, "...Harsh Malhotra has a very long experience. He has worked as a dedicated party worker from the grassroots level... Across the entire Delhi, every worker is very happy that he (Harsh Malhotra) is our state president. We will work together with him in a team spirit... Harsh Malhotra's experience will be of great help to our government and our organisation... My heartfelt best wishes to him."

BJP leaders welcome appointment

Further, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also welcomed the appointment of Harsh Malhotra, calling it a good decision for the party. She also said Malhotra has risen from the grassroots level and has a strong understanding of the party organisation as well as governance.

"The organisation holds great importance for the BJP president within the organisation. Today, when the Delhi state has the face of Harsh Malhotra. He is a leader connected to the grassroots and has journeyed from worker to leader. Harsh Malhotra understands the party, the organisation, and the government very well, all three. I think this is a very good decision for the party," Sehrawat told reporters.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also said the party will perform better under Malhotra's leadership. "...Under the leadership of the new president, we will achieve even greater victories, secure a higher vote percentage, and connect with the people. This will be our endeavour. Heartiest congratulations to Harsh Malhotra," Tiwari said. (ANI)