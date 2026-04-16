Amir Hamza, who co-founded terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot by unknown gunmen in Lahore, Pakistan. The attack took place outside a news channel office, according to reports.

Witnesses said armed attackers opened fire at close range and then fled the scene. Hamza was seriously injured in the shooting.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors say his condition is extremely critical.

🔻LeT senior leader Maulana Amir hamza comes under attack in Lahore



Justice (R) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi and Maulana Amir Hamza

were going home after doing live show when they were attacked by 2 armed men on a bike.



Maulana Amir Hamza is injured. Was shot on shoulder. pic.twitter.com/yGXuZOC8yz — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) April 16, 2026

🚨🔴𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧, 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬..

Unknown Gunmen carried out a targeted attack in Johar Town, Lahore.

LeT commander Amir Hamza was shot by unidentified assailants earlier today...🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/Qza51Sh8ju — THE UNKNOWN MAN (@Theunk5555) April 16, 2026

Condition remains serious

Hospital sources said Hamza suffered severe injuries and is under close medical care. There has been no official update on whether he is out of danger.

Police have started an investigation but have not yet identified the attackers. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far.

Security has been tightened in the area following the incident.