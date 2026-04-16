The controversy at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has deepened after a male employee made a disturbing allegation, claiming a colleague told him to 'send his wife' if he wanted a child. He said this was part of ongoing harassment that also included pressure to follow religious practices like wearing a skullcap, offering namaz and reciting the kalma.

His account comes after several women employees accused colleagues of sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion at the same office, according to a report by India Today. Together, these complaints have triggered a major investigation.

Police have now registered nine cases based on multiple complaints, including from the male employee. The allegations range from workplace harassment and abuse of power to coercion and misconduct, raising serious concerns about employee safety and internal systems at the Nashik branch.