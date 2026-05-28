Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR, providing relief from a scorching heatwave. The IMD issued a 'Red' alert for the city, warning of strong winds and hail. The inclement weather also caused disruptions to flights at Delhi Airport.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by a western disturbance provided much-needed relief to people in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), which was in the grip of a scorching heatwave for the past many days.

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IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department earlier today issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, predicting "moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms" likely at many places across the city. It later upgraded the warning to 'Red'.

"Intense thunderstorms activity over several parts of South Haryana, adjoining Delhi and the entire NCR likely to get affected due to strong winds reaching upto 80 kmph accompanied by hail and duststorm," the Met Department said.

Flight Operations Impacted

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) this evening announced that due to the inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms, some flights could be impacted at Delhi Airport. "Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport... Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays," DIAL posted on its social media account X.

Temperature Plummets, Respite from Heat

The rain brought with it a plunge in mercury, offering residents a respite from blistering summer conditions. Daytime temperatures hovered between 44 degrees C and 46 degrees C in the national capital. Maximum temperatures are projected to experience a massive 8 degrees C to 10 degrees C by May 29.

IMD Advisory and Forecast

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious, avoid standing under fragile structures or trees during peak squall windows, and prepare for consecutive spells of rain moving into Friday morning.

"The prevailing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is likely to abate from many parts of Northwest India from today, however, it is likely to continue over some parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and reduce significantly from tomorrow," the IMD stated.

Expert's Take on Pre-Monsoon Showers

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology at Skymet Weather, said that the current spell of pre-monsoon rain is tracking significantly stronger than what was witnessed in April or early May. He added that the system, which was initially built along the Rajasthan-Haryana border, is expected to continue impacting the capital through May 30 before shifting toward Gujarat. (ANI)