A political row has erupted in MP after BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi threatened a police officer over remarks linked to a road accident involving his son. Initially calling for justice, the MLA later accused police of acting under pressure and issued a warning. His son, accused of hitting five people with a Thar SUV, has been questioned and granted bail.

A fresh political row has broken out in Madhya Pradesh after BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi issued a strong warning to a police officer. The dispute began after a road accident in Karera, in Shivpuri, involving his son. The situation has now turned into a public confrontation between the politician and the police.

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Days after his son’s involvement in a road accident in Karera, Lodhi sharply escalated his attack on the police, directly targeting Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad. Demanding a written clarification within 15 days, Lodhi accused the officer of making 'political statements' and questioned whose instructions he was following.

In a strongly worded warning, the MLA said that if no response was given, he would “fill the SDOP’s house with cow dung.” He also issued open challenges, telling the officer to “stay within your limits,” asking “does Karera belong to your daddy?” and asserting that his son would return to the area, daring authorities to try and stop him.

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The accident involving his son

Lodhi’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, is accused of hitting five people with a speeding Thar SUV in Karera on April 16.

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According to the MLA, the incident was an accident and not intentional. He said such events are never done on purpose.

The case had already drawn attention, but tensions increased after new statements were made by both sides.

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Initial response by the MLA

Soon after the accident, Lodhi had taken a calm and responsible tone. In a social media post, he said that for a public representative, the people come first, even before family.

He also asked the police to ensure justice for the victims. This statement was seen as balanced and drew attention at the time.

Sudden change in stance

Within a few days, Lodhi’s tone changed sharply. He criticised the police and directly targeted Ayush Jakhad, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police in Karera.

He accused the officer of making “political statements” and questioned who had instructed him to do so.

Strong warning to police officer

Lodhi issued a controversial warning, saying that if a clarification was not given within 15 days, he would gather people and fill the officer’s house with cow dung.

He said he was giving advance notice so that no one could later claim they were not informed.

The remark has shocked many and added fuel to the ongoing controversy.

Allegations against police

The MLA claimed that after his son left Karera, police called him back and told him that he should not return to the area or contest elections from there.

He questioned whether the police had the authority to make such statements. He also asked who had given such orders.

Lodhi suggested that the police might be acting under political pressure and demanded clarity on the issue.

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Claims of cooperation

Lodhi said he fully cooperated with the investigation. He claimed he had contacted senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police, to ensure action was taken.

According to him, the vehicle involved was sent to the police station as per instructions. His son was later questioned and granted bail.

He also mentioned that there was some delay in initial action, which he tried to address by following up with officials.

Dramatic remarks and escalation

In his statements, Lodhi used strong language and said he could not accept what the SDOP had said about his son. He insisted that his son would return to Karera and even contest elections from there.

He also made a striking remark, saying that his “hand weighed 2.5 kilos earlier, but now it weighs 250 kilos,” suggesting his growing anger and resolve.

The case has now gone beyond the accident itself. It has raised questions about the relationship between political leaders and the police.

There are also concerns about whether law enforcement is facing pressure or influence in sensitive cases.

At the same time, the focus remains on the accident and justice for those injured.