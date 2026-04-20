A man was arrested in Rampur, UP, after a viral video showed him offering namaz in the middle of a busy road, causing traffic disruption. Police registered an FIR and took him into custody. His family claims he is mentally unwell, which authorities are verifying. Courts allow worship in private spaces but restrict the use of public roads.

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh after a video showed him offering namaz in the middle of a busy road. The incident took place at the Shahabad Gate crossing in Rampur. The location falls under the Civil Lines police station area. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention from both the public and authorities.

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Viral video, and police action

In the video, the man can be seen praying on the road while vehicles slow down around him. A crowd of onlookers also gathered at the spot. Many questioned if the man was even a Muslim raising suspicion about the way he offered namaz. Some called him out for choosing a road to pray instead of a clean space.

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After the clip spread online, police took note of the situation. They detained the man for causing obstruction in a public place.

According to a police official, as mentioned by a report in India Today, an FIR was registered after the video surfaced. He confirmed that the man has been taken into custody and is being sent to jail.

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Family claims mental health issue

The man’s family has said that he is mentally unwell. They claimed that his actions were not intentional.

Police officials said they are checking this claim as part of the investigation. No final conclusion has been made yet regarding his mental condition.

Impact on public movement

The incident briefly affected traffic at the busy intersection. Vehicles slowed down as people gathered to watch what was happening. Officials said such situations can create safety risks and disrupt normal movement. This is one of the reasons why action was taken.

Wider crackdown in Uttar Pradesh

The case comes at a time when authorities in Uttar Pradesh are taking stricter steps against religious activities on public roads.

Officials have said that public spaces cannot be used for prayers without proper permission, especially if it affects traffic or public order.

Courts have made a clear difference between public and private spaces. The Allahabad High Court has ruled that offering prayers on public roads can invite police action.

However, the court also said that prayers inside private property do not need government permission. Such practices are protected under the right to religious freedom.

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This means people are free to worship peacefully in private spaces, but using public roads for such activities may lead to legal trouble if it causes disruption.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police will verify the man’s mental health condition and complete legal procedures based on their findings.

The incident has once again highlighted the balance between religious freedom and maintaining public order in busy areas.