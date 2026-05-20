A rare honey badger went on a rampage in a remote Odisha village, injuring five people. The aggressive animal was later captured by the Forest Department. The injured are receiving treatment while the animal is being assessed for relocation.

Panic gripped Khudputli village in Odisha's Udala forest range of Mayurbhanj district after a honey badger went on a rampage, repeatedly attacking villagers over the past 24 hours. The aggressive wild animal has left five people seriously injured, triggering fear among residents of the remote hamlet.

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According to locals on Tuesday, the honey badger entered the village on Monday night and attacked two people, biting them severely. The victims were immediately rushed to Udala Medical for treatment. On Tuesday morning, the animal struck again, injuring three more villagers in separate incidents.

Eyewitnesses said the creature, which resembles a small bear, aggressively bites and mauls anyone it encounters before retreating into the nearby jungle.

Villagers described the animal's behaviour as highly territorial and fearless. It only targets people and disappears into the forest after every attack. "We are living in constant fear," said a local.

Rescue Operation and Official Response

The honey badger, known for its bold and ferocious nature, is rarely sighted in the region, making this incident particularly alarming. Upon receiving information, officials from the Udala Forest Department rushed to the spot and successfully captured the animal. Forest personnel confirmed it was a honey badger, a species not commonly seen in the area for many years.

The captured animal has been secured, and efforts are underway to assess its health and plan its release back into a suitable forest habitat away from human settlements. Baripada Forest Division ACF Meherbaan Ali told ANI, "From last night, we were receiving reports that a honey badger had entered the village. From yesterday until this morning, it has injured around 5 people. So our forest department team, the rescue team, and the staff of Udla range together successfully rescued it from there."

The animal is being kept under the supervision of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). The animal will be given a health checkup and eventually released in another spot.

"For the safety of the animal and the villagers, we have rescued it and kept it under the supervision of a WTI (Wildlife Trust of India) doctor. For the next few days, its health will be checked then we will decide on the next course of action, where to release it or where to leave it," Alit said.

Aftermath and Broader Context

The injured villagers are undergoing treatment, with some reported to be in serious condition. Forest officials have appealed to residents to remain alert and avoid venturing into the forest fringes until the situation is fully under control.

Wildlife experts note that honey badgers are known for their tenacity and sharp teeth, and such rare human-wildlife conflicts often occur when animals stray into villages in search of food. This incident highlights the growing interface between humans and wildlife in Odisha's forested regions. Authorities have assured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent future encounters. (ANI)