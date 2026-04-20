A car thief in Punjab caused chaos while trying to escape police in a stolen Baleno, hitting around seven vehicles and endangering lives. The dramatic chase, captured in a viral video, showed the accused driving recklessly and even reversing into bikes. The rampage ended after the car crashed into a pole, after which he was arrested.

A dramatic and dangerous incident unfolded in Punjab's Ludhiana when a car thief tried to escape from police and created chaos on the streets. The incident reportedly took place in the Shimlapuri area on Sunday morning and was captured on video, which has now gone viral. The clip shows a white Maruti Suzuki Baleno being driven recklessly as people and police try to stop it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

How the incident began

According to police, a complaint was received about a stolen Baleno car from the area. After tracking the vehicle, officers set up a plan to stop it, reported Khabar India.

At around 11:30 am, police signalled the driver to halt. Instead of stopping, the accused sped away, trying to escape. As he realised he was being chased, the driver rushed through narrow lanes and areas near Dussehra Ground, making the situation more dangerous.

Chaos on the roads

The viral video shows police personnel on bikes chasing the car. At one point, the accused suddenly reversed the vehicle and crushed several bikes behind him.

People nearby can be seen running to save themselves. The driver kept moving the car back and forth, creating panic in the area.

His actions led to multiple crashes and put many lives at risk.

Vehicles damaged in the rampage

During the chase, the accused hit several vehicles:

One Bullet motorcycle and one 100cc bike were badly hit Two scooters (Activa) and one auto-rickshaw were struck Two other parked vehicles were also damaged

In total, around seven vehicles were affected.

The car finally lost control and crashed into a house wall before hitting an electric pole. The impact was so strong that the pole broke from the middle.

Arrest after dramatic end

After the crash, the vehicle was badly damaged and could not move further. Police then surrounded the accused near the Dussehra Ground and arrested him.

Officials confirmed that the man was taken into custody and is being questioned. Police are now investigating whether other people were involved in the car theft.

Public reaction to viral video

The video has sparked strong reactions online. Many people called the act extremely dangerous and demanded strict action.

Scroll to load tweet…

Some users questioned why police did not use stronger force to stop the driver earlier. Others criticised the situation, saying it showed a lack of fear of law.

There were also sarcastic comments comparing the incident to video games, while some people simply expressed shock at the level of risk taken by the accused.

A few users warned that such behaviour could have easily led to serious injuries or loss of life.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into the case. They are checking how the car was stolen and whether the accused had any partners.

Officials also said that strict action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and public security, especially in crowded areas.