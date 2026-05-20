Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced that his government has fulfilled over 290 of 580 manifesto promises, with the rest to be implemented in the next two years. He made the remarks while inaugurating development works in Tumakuru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government has fulfilled over 290 of the 580 promises made in the Congress election manifesto and assured that the remaining assurances will be implemented in the next two years.

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CM Siddaramaiah made the remarks after inaugurating the "Three Years of Achievement Dedication" convention on Tuesday, organised by the Tumakuru district administration and Zilla Panchayat, along with the "Nava Karnataka" development model exhibition.

The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 682 crore in Tumakuru district.

The event was held as the government completes three years in office.

The Chief Minister appreciated Home Minister G Parameshwara and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for "meaningfully organising the Sadhana Samarpana convention on their own initiative."

"Of the 580 assurances in the manifesto prepared by the manifesto committee chaired by G Parameshwara, we have fulfilled more than 290. We will fulfil the remaining promises in the next two years," CM Siddaramaiah added.

'We Have Fulfilled Our Promises'

Highlighting government achievements, CM Siddaramaiah said welfare promises were fulfilled gradually and steadily. "We implemented the five guarantees one by one from the moment we came to power. Besides that, we have fulfilled other promises too. We are standing before you today to express our gratitude," he said.

CM Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics', Centre's Failures

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CM Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP indulged in divisive politics based on caste and religion, while his government focused on inclusive development. "After coming to power, we worked for the development of all people, irrespective of caste and religion. We have empowered the poor of all castes and all religions. We did not do the divisive politics of splitting people in the name of caste and religion like the BJP. We proved all of the BJP's false propaganda wrong and showed development," he said.

Criticism of PM Modi over Economy

The Chief Minister also criticised the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices and unemployment, alleging that only industrialists had benefited during the PM Modi government's tenure.

"Modi, who goes around holding Trump's tail, is responsible for this price rise. Only Ambani and Adani have benefited in Modi's rule, and their assets have risen to Rs 8 lakh crore. The income and lives of the poor and middle class have hit rock bottom," CM added.

"The poor and middle-class people of India, who were dancing and chanting 'Modi, Modi', are now disillusioned," he said.

Attack on Centre over NEET Issue

CM Siddaramaiah also attacked the Centre over the NEET issue, alleging that the Modi government had "played with the future" of students.

Blaming the Centre for the NEET issue, CM Siddaramaiah said, "The Modi government is responsible for playing with the future of 22 lakh students after the NEET exam was cancelled, leading to several student suicides."

"They rejected our suggestion to conduct exams on the lines of the state's CET model and messed up NEET. Modi's 'Achhe Din' with 2 crore jobs per year did not come. The Modi government did not stop student suicides after NEET, did not double farmers' income, and did not bring back black money. The BJP-RSS government has completely failed and increased the country's debt to Rs 220 lakh crore," CM Siddaramaiah alleged.

The Chief Minister compared governance outcomes, contrasting development with unrest under the Centre.

"We have given a government that built a land of peace. Modi has given a government that snatched the country's peace," the CM said.

The massive convention, led by Home Minister G. Parameshwara and overseen by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, was attended by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, all Cabinet ministers, and MLAs. (ANI)