Namita Thapar faced online trolling after linking Namaz to health benefits in an Eid post. Some praised her inclusive message, others criticised her views, sparking debate. In response, she shared a video condemning abuse and urging people to speak up against disrespect. She said her comments were about wellness and called for respect across faiths

Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a well-known judge on Shark Tank India, has responded to heavy online trolling after a social media post about Namaz. Thapar had shared a post after celebrating Eid with close friends. She described Namaz as a spiritual practice that may also offer physical and mental health benefits.

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She said some prayer movements resemble yoga positions and could help with posture, digestion and stress. She also praised Eid as a festival of gratitude, togetherness and oneness.

The post quickly went viral. While many people appreciated the message, others strongly criticised her views. This led to heated debates across social media platforms.

Her response to trolling

After facing days of criticism and abusive comments, Thapar posted a video explaining her side. She said she recorded the video early in the morning while travelling to work because she felt the need to speak up. In her message, she said the trolling did not just target her but also her family. She made it clear that she is used to online criticism after years in the public eye, but this time the comments crossed a line.

She stressed that staying silent is not always the right choice, especially when dignity is affected. She urged people to speak out when they see something wrong, calling it both a human and patriotic duty. In her response to trolls, she captioned her video on X:

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against basic human rights, me & all of us should speak up. I don’t care about the personal trolling, I’m used to it last 5 years since shark tank but the purpose of this reel is to request all the proud Indians in this country to start speaking up when they see something wrong, out of humanity, out of patriotism. Jai hind. Now off to another joyful & complex day at work !

Watch the video she shared:

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Her main argument

Thapar said her original post was purely from a health and wellness point of view. She questioned why similar reactions were not seen when she had earlier spoken about Hindu practices like yoga or Surya Namaskar.

According to her, respect should be equal for all religions. She said her intention was never to promote one belief over another, but to highlight shared benefits.

Mixed reactions online

The internet response has been sharply divided on her new post slamming reactions to the wellness and Eid video.

Some users defended her and condemned the personal abuse. They said criticism is fine, but attacks on individuals and families are not acceptable.

Others disagreed strongly with her comments. Critics argued that Namaz is purely a religious act and should not be linked to health benefits. Some also accused her of double standards and questioned her intentions.

A few users said the issue was not trolling but accountability, claiming public figures should be ready for criticism when they speak on sensitive topics.

There were also voices calling for more respectful debate, saying people should express disagreement without using abusive language.

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Wider context of the debate

This incident comes at a time when discussions around religion and identity are becoming more intense online. Social media has made it easier for people to express opinions, but it has also increased conflicts.

The controversy also follows a recent debate involving Lenskart. That issue was linked to an internal document, later clarified by the company as outdated, but it sparked fresh conversations about inclusivity and workplace policies.

Together, these events show how quickly topics related to religion can turn into larger public debates.

Thapar’s message going forward

Thapar ended her response by encouraging people to stand against abuse and discrimination. She said silence can sometimes allow harmful behaviour to continue. She added that those trolling her, should remember that Karma always serves people accordingly.

Her message focused on empathy, mutual respect and the importance of speaking up when needed. Despite the controversy, she said she is ready to move forward and continue her work.