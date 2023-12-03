Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Will Congress' Kamal Nath emerge victorious in Chhindwara seat?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Key candidates like Vivek Bunty Sahu from the BJP and Kamal Nath from the INC, along with various independent contenders, competed in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections within the Chhindwara constituency.

Amidst the ongoing counting of votes, Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara constituency remains in focus to reveal the fate of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after the polls held on November 17. As many as 5.6 crore registered voters participated in this year's Madhya Pradesh polls, rendering this electoral contest a pivotal point within the state's political terrain.

Key candidates like Vivek Bunty Sahu from the BJP and Kamal Nath from the INC, alongside various independent contenders, competed vigorously in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections within the Chhindwara constituency. The voting activity in 2023 saw an encouraging 81.77 percent turnout within the Chhindwara Assembly Constituency.

In the 2018 elections, Deepak Saxena of the Indian National Congress secured the seat by triumphing over Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 14547 votes.

The tenure of Madhya Pradesh's 230-member Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The state's previous Assembly elections occurred on November 28, 2018, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a pivotal participant among the recently polled five states.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Chhindwara constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Chhindwara had 255,678 registered voters. Out of these, as many as 206,124 voters came out to caste their vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 80.62%.

2. Winning candidate and party: INC's Deepak Saxena emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 104,034 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 14,547 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between Deepak Saxena and Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh in this electoral contest was 7.20%.