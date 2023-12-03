Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Will Congress' Kamal Nath emerge victorious in Chhindwara seat?

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Key candidates like Vivek Bunty Sahu from the BJP and Kamal Nath from the INC, along with various independent contenders, competed in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections within the Chhindwara constituency.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Chhindwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Amidst the ongoing counting of votes, Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara constituency remains in focus to reveal the fate of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after the polls held on November 17. As many as 5.6 crore registered voters participated in this year's Madhya Pradesh polls, rendering this electoral contest a pivotal point within the state's political terrain.

    Key candidates like Vivek Bunty Sahu from the BJP and Kamal Nath from the INC, alongside various independent contenders, competed vigorously in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections within the Chhindwara constituency. The voting activity in 2023 saw an encouraging 81.77 percent turnout within the Chhindwara Assembly Constituency.

    In the 2018 elections, Deepak Saxena of the Indian National Congress secured the seat by triumphing over Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 14547 votes.

    The tenure of Madhya Pradesh's 230-member Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The state's previous Assembly elections occurred on November 28, 2018, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a pivotal participant among the recently polled five states.

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Chhindwara constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Chhindwara had 255,678 registered voters. Out of these, as many as 206,124 voters came out to caste their vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 80.62%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: INC's Deepak Saxena emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 104,034 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 14,547 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between Deepak Saxena and Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh in this electoral contest was 7.20%.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon