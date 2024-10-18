Kerala: PP Divya to seek anticipatory bail in HC amid abetment allegations linked to ADM Naveen Babu's death

P.P. Divya, former Kannur district panchayat president, is set to file for anticipatory bail amidst allegations of abetting ADM Naveen Babu's suicide. The Kannur Town police are expected question her today, following a report filed against her yesterday.

Kannur: P.P. Divya, the former president of the Kannur district panchayat, is set to file for anticipatory bail in the High Court amid allegations of abetment of suicide linked to the death of ADM Naveen Babu. The Kannur Town police are expected to question her today following a report filed against her yesterday.

Prashanthan, who accused Naveen Babu of bribery, is also scheduled to have his statement recorded. Authorities are considering the inclusion of additional individuals as accused in the ongoing investigation.

In a significant development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) removed Divya from her position as panchayat president late last night. Initially, the Kannur district secretariat had adopted a protective stance toward her, but the decision to force her resignation reportedly came at the direction of the Chief Minister.

In a statement released yesterday, Divya expressed her sorrow over Naveen Babu’s passing and pledged her full cooperation with the police investigation.

Additionally, the Vigilance Department's Kozhikode unit is set to begin its inquiry into Prashanthan's bribery allegations and the related petrol pump application.

Meanwhile, a report from the District Collector clarified that Naveen Babu was not at fault regarding the processing of the necessary files. It confirmed that the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump was approved within a week, with the NOC being issued nine days after the Town Planner submitted the report.

