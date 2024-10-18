Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stuns Australia to reach final

South Africa achieved their second victory against Australia in Women's T20 cricket and their first in a Women's T20 World Cup.

In a stunning upset at the Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa defeated defending champions Australia to reach the final. Australia batted first, scoring 134 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. South Africa achieved the target in 17.2 overs with the loss of only two wickets, marking a historic achievement. Anneke Bosch, who remained unbeaten with 74 runs off 48 balls, was the architect of South Africa's victory. Captain Laura Wolvaardt contributed 42 runs off 37 balls.

Australia had defeated South Africa in the 2023 World Cup final to secure their hat-trick of titles. South Africa's victory served as sweet revenge for that defeat. This was South Africa's second victory against Australia in 11 Women's T20 matches and their first in a Women's T20 World Cup. Australia has won six of the seven Women's T20 World Cup encounters held since 2009, losing only once in the final. They were champions in the last three World Cups (2018, 2020, 2023) and also in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

Australia, having lost the toss and batting first, lost opener Grace Harris (3) early. Although Georgia Wareham (5) also departed cheaply, Beth Mooney and captain Tahlia McGrath steered them to a respectable score. Late hitting by Ellyse Perry (31 off 23 balls) and Litchfield (16* off 9 balls) helped them reach 134 runs.

In reply, South Africa lost opener Tazmin Brits (15) in the powerplay. However, a 96-run partnership for the second wicket between captain Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch brought South Africa close to victory. Though Wolvaardt was dismissed near the target, Bosch and Chloe Tryon (1) secured the memorable win for South Africa.

The second semi-final is between West Indies and New Zealand on Friday (October 18). The final is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 20)

