    'No ED case filed against me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized the central government for allegedly misusing CBI and ED for political vendettas. He defended the Congress party's commitment to fulfilling promises and highlighted the government's achievements, including the Cauvery 5th phase project and allocation of funds for guarantee schemes.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly criticized the central government for allegedly misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political vendettas. Speaking at the inauguration of Soumya Reddy as the president of the state women's Congress, he addressed the audience and noted that the public is aware of whom the cases are being filed against. 

    During the event, when a woman in the crowd accused him of having a case filed against him, Siddaramaiah responded, “Illamma did not file a case against me. Nagendra didn’t listen to what she said. The ED is being used to destabilize the government. There is no case against me.” 

    'CM Siddaramaiah paid money to withdraw Hubballi riots case': BJP MLC CT Ravi

    Siddaramaiah also defended the Congress party, asserting, “The Congress party does not lie. We stand by our commitments.” He emphasized the government’s dedication to fulfilling promises made to the people. This statement came while inaugurating the Cauvery 5th phase project, which aims to supply drinking water to 110 villages in Bengaluru, held at Torekadanahalli on Wednesday.

    Highlighting the government’s achievements, Siddaramaiah mentioned that 52,000 crores are being allocated for various guarantee schemes. He noted that while these initiatives have faced criticism from Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, funds have been earmarked for these guarantees in the budget. “The opposition can only spread slander; it won’t stop our development work,” he added.

    The Chief Minister further elaborated on completed projects, stating, “We have made significant progress with the Ettinhola project. This is indeed development work.” He reiterated the importance of infrastructure as Bengaluru continues to grow rapidly, saying, “It is the responsibility of every government to provide infrastructure for the city.”

    'Cauvery 6th phase to be implemented to quench Bengaluru’s thirst': CM Siddaramaiah

    Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the stalled Peripheral Ring Road project is receiving renewed attention, with efforts underway to introduce a tunnel system. He assured residents that they would have access to clean drinking water, highlighting that the 6th phase of the project will provide 500 million litres per day.

    Additionally, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has promised a special grant to Malavalli at the request of MLA PM Narendraswamy, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the citizens.

