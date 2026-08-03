BJP faced a mixed outcome in three by-elections, winning in Gujarat's Manjalpur but losing strongholds in Bihar's Bankipur to Jan Suraaj and Madhya Pradesh's Datia to Congress. Party chief Nitin Nabin vowed to introspect the losses.

Reflecting on the outcome of three assembly by-elections, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief Nitin Nabin acknowledged both the celebratory win in Gujarat's Manjalpur while saying that the party will "introspect" and review the results of Bankipur and Datia. Nitin Nabin, in a post on X, expressed gratitude to voters and acknowledged the overall electoral outcome, highlighting the victory in Gujarat alongside areas requiring closer review while continuing to work for the people and strengthen their trust in the party.

"We accept the mandate received in today's three assembly by-elections. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Manjalpur assembly constituency in Gujarat for expressing their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. We extend our warm congratulations to all the dedicated workers and office-bearers of the BJP for this victory," he wrote.

Detailing the party's approach to the setbacks, Nitin Nabin further wrote, "In Bankipur and Datia, we did not receive the expected mandate. We will conduct a thorough introspection of the election results in both these areas with complete seriousness, and with renewed energy and determination, we will continue to go among the people and work tirelessly to further strengthen their trust."

By-election Results in Detail

The Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a blow on Monday, losing the saffron citadel in Bihar's Bankipur, as Jan Suraaj capitalised on widespread voter disillusionment and nationwide student unrest. In Bihar's urban bastion of Bankipur--a saffron stronghold since 1995 vacated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin--Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor secured his maiden electoral victory by a resounding 19,324 votes. Simultaneously, in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, the Congress retained the key seat after defeating the BJP by over 6,000 votes.

The BJP's sole consolation came from Gujarat, where it retained the Manjalpur seat in Vadodara, albeit with a drastically reduced victory margin compared to the 2022 elections. BJP retained the seat, with Satish Patel beating Congress's Bhikhabhai Rabari by 30,630 votes. But that margin is a steep fall from the 1,00,754-vote landslide the party won there in the 2022 assembly election.

Political Implications

Coming on the heels of intense youth-led protests over exam paper leaks and rising unemployment, the loss signals a shifting political wind across the Hindi heartland, exposing vulnerable fault lines in the BJP's traditional strongholds.

Reason for By-polls

In Bihar, the by-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting member, Nitin Nabin, on March 30, 2026. The seat has remained vacant since he departed from the state legislative assembly.

In Gujarat, the vacancy in the Manjalpur Assembly constituency arose following the demise of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel on June 2, 2026. The ECI has called for the by-poll to fill the seat for the remainder of the assembly's term.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Datia seat became vacant due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2, 2026. The notification cited that the disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India.