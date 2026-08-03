Parliamentary Committee Chair Nishikant Dubey has demanded an apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for removing PM Modi's video. He warned that if an apology isn't given, Meta's safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act should be withdrawn.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairperson Nishikant Dubey on Monday gave a stern message saying that safe harbour protection provided to Meta under Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act should be withdrawn if its CEO Mark Zuckerberg does not apologise over the removal from Facebook of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video in which he addressed students over their concerns on paper leaks. The video was subsequently restored.

Talking to reporters briefly after chairing the meeting, Dubey also raised questions about the viewership algorithm of big social media companies, saying "they have a policy of giving preference to newcomers".

Zuckerberg's Apology Demanded

Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, said Meta had admitted that the content of PM's video was missing for over four hours. "Meta India removed the Prime Minister's content. This is not the first time Meta India has done this. If you recall, Zuckerberg himself made a statement in January regarding the 2024 elections and later apologized. This shows that his intention is to destabilise the country. When a video of the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and they themselves admitted that the content was missing for five hours, from 12:30 am to 5:00 am, this is a very serious matter," he said.

"Our committee has said two things and has clearly stated that the apology should come from Zuckerberg. If Zuckerberg does not give it, then the safe harbour protection under Section 79 should be withdrawn from him," he added.

Understanding Safe Harbour and IT Rules

Safe harbour is conditional legal protection given to websites that allow users to share content. The relevant IT Rules cast specific legal obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries and platforms, to ensure their accountability towards safe and trusted internet including their expeditious action towards removal of the prohibited misinformation, patently false information and deep fakes.

In case of failure of the intermediaries to observe the legal obligations as provided in the IT Rules, they lose their safe harbour protection under section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 ("IT Act") and are liable for consequential action or prosecution as provided under any extant law.

The Removed Video on Exam Leaks

The Meta-owned social media platform restricted access to PM Modi's video last month before restoring it. The video, released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the protest over the NEET-UG 2026 exam leak.

In the video, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks, saying stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet. The cabinet last month approved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Bill has since been passed by the both Houses of Parliament.

Other Concerns with Social Media Giants

Dubey said CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) is another issue. "YouTube also has that content. Meta also has that content, and they do not remove content related to child abuse. They do not remove content related to women. Both these rules of the Government of India are very strict, and on top of that, they do not listen to the Home Ministry. They do not listen to the IT Ministry either," he said.

"So, we have said that in all these matters, and in many other matters, you know that the Chief Minister of the Congress government of Telangana has filed an FIR against Meta India. We have said that safe harbour should be removed in all these matters," he added.

Panel Briefed by Tech Giants, Ministries

According to the agenda of the meeting, representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); Ministry of Home Affairs and Social and Digital Media Platforms - Snapchat, Google, X, Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) and YouTube briefed the panel on the Subject 'Social and digital platforms and their regulation'. (ANI)