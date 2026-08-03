A viral video shows an e-rickshaw losing balance on a waterlogged road and crashing onto a passing bike, leaving both the father and child injured. The incident has renewed concerns over dangerous road conditions.

A shocking video making rounds on social media highlights how waterlogged roads can become dangerous for commuters within seconds. The footage shows an e-rickshaw losing balance on a flooded stretch before overturning onto a passing bike, injuring both the father and the child riding on it.

E-Rickshaw Overturns on Waterlogged Stretch

As seen in the viral clip, a section of the road is covered with stagnant rainwater, making it difficult to identify potholes or uneven patches underneath. An e-rickshaw approaches from one side while a man rides past on a bike with a young child seated behind him.

Just as the two vehicles cross each other, the e-rickshaw appears to lose balance, reportedly due to the uneven, waterlogged road. It suddenly overturns and falls directly onto the bike, trapping both the father and the child underneath.

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Both Father and Child Injured, Video Triggers Debate

The video captures a chaotic scene as nearby people rush to lift the e-rickshaw and rescue the injured. The child can be heard crying in pain, while the father also appears to have suffered injuries in the accident.

The clip has sparked widespread criticism online, with many users blaming poor road maintenance and waterlogging for such avoidable incidents. Several have urged authorities to repair damaged roads and improve drainage systems to prevent similar accidents, especially during the monsoon season.

Note: This report is based on a viral video circulating on social media. The exact location and official details of the incident have not been independently verified.