At least three people were killed and several others critically injured after a truck rammed into an e-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The driver of the truck fled the spot and efforts are underway to trace him, police said.

At least three people were killed and several others critically injured after a truck rammed into an e-rickshaw in the Matguwan police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said.

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Police Confirm Casualties, Launch Manhunt

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha confirmed the incident and said that the driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident, and efforts are underway to trace him. "An accident occurred in the Matguwan police station area between an e-rickshaw and a truck. Three people sustained injuries, and one person died on the spot. Current reports indicate three deaths and two critically injured individuals. The driver fled the scene of the accident, and efforts are underway to locate him. The victims were travelling within the local area, and most of them belonged to the same family," he told reporters.

Hospital Details Emerge

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors confirmed that multiple victims succumbed to their injuries.

While speaking to ANI here, District Hospital doctor Ravi Soni said that a truck rammed into the back of the auto they were travelling in. "Patients involved in a road accident were admitted here; they were visiting their relatives. A truck rammed into the back of the auto they were travelling in. We received 7 patients in total, 3 of whom have passed away, while 4 remain in critical condition. Two young girls belonging to the same family and one man have lost their lives," he told ANI.

Police said further investigation is underway, while efforts to apprehend the absconding driver are continuing. (ANI)