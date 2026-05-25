The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal. Alipurduar is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, while Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may experience scattered heavy showers.

Rain activity is expected to continue till Wednesday. Even after rainfall intensity decreases from Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue across the region. Malda and nearby lower districts of North Bengal may witness stronger storm activity over the coming days.

Additionally, heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur for the next two days.



Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms Rain Likely Across Bengal This Week, Heavy Rain Alert for North Bengal