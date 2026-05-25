Indian state-run oil companies have increased petrol and diesel prices for the fourth time in under two weeks, pushing petrol in Delhi above Rs 100 per litre and raising inflation concerns. The surge is linked to volatile global crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Indian consumers woke up to another sharp fuel price hike on Monday as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased petrol and diesel rates for the fourth time in less than two weeks. The latest revision pushed petrol prices in Delhi beyond the Rs 100-per-litre mark once again, intensifying concerns over inflation, transportation costs, and household expenses across the country.

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According to the revised rates, petrol prices in Delhi rose by Rs 2.61 per litre to Rs 102.12, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 per litre to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were recorded across major metro cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Fuel Prices After Latest Hike

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 108.47 Rs 99.32 Kolkata Rs 103.89 Rs 96.76 Chennai Rs 105.71 Rs 98.41 Bengaluru Rs 107.18 Rs 99.05 Hyderabad Rs 110.34 Rs 102.12

This marks the fourth increase since May 15. Fuel prices were first raised by nearly Rs 3 per litre earlier this month, followed by additional hikes on May 19 and May 23. The cumulative increase over the past 10 days has significantly impacted commuters and businesses already dealing with rising living costs.

The fresh surge in fuel prices has been linked directly to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, especially the ongoing Iran-US conflict and disruptions around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil transit route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Global crude oil prices have remained volatile due to fears of prolonged conflict and supply disruptions. State-run oil companies have indicated that retail fuel prices are being adjusted gradually to offset mounting under-recoveries caused by soaring international crude rates.

Speaking on the issue, ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat said crude prices are reacting sharply to every development in the conflict. She noted, “Whenever there is a declaration that there is a peace accord, the crude prices start to dip. And when you realise that there is no solution, the prices go up again.”

Meanwhile, BPCL officials warned that additional fuel price hikes could become “inevitable” if the crisis in West Asia continues. The company stated that India is attempting to diversify crude sourcing and accelerate its green energy transition to reduce dependence on volatile global markets.

The fuel price increase has already started altering commuting habits in several cities. Reports from Kolkata suggest many office-goers are shifting from private vehicles to metro rail and buses to cope with rising daily fuel expenses.

Social media platforms have also witnessed widespread public frustration. Reddit users questioned the government’s phased price hike strategy and debated whether consumers were being burdened unfairly amid the geopolitical crisis. One user wrote, “Never imagined we would see Rs 100 diesel in India,” while another commented, “If they could sustain prices during elections, what changed now?”

With crude oil prices expected to remain unstable and tensions in West Asia showing no immediate signs of easing, analysts believe fuel prices in India may continue to remain under pressure in the coming weeks.