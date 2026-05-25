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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Delhi Heat to Continue Till May 29, Rain and Cooler Days Likely After
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi continues to battle intense heatwave conditions with temperatures nearing 44°C under an IMD orange alert. However, weather officials have hinted at a slight drop in temperatures after May 29
Delhi Under Orange Alert as Temperatures Near 44°C
The national capital is set to witness another spell of harsh summer conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city. Day temperatures are expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures may remain around 28 degrees Celsius, adding to public discomfort.
According to weather officials, dry northwesterly winds blowing from the Thar Desert are trapping heat over the region, intensifying the ongoing heatwave. Delhi has remained under yellow and orange alerts for several consecutive days due to persistently high temperatures and dry weather conditions.
The IMD has also warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across several parts of northwest, central, and eastern India over the coming days.
IMD Predicts Relief After May 29
Despite the prolonged hot spell, there may finally be some relief in sight for Delhi residents. The IMD has indicated that temperatures could gradually dip after May 29, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.
Interestingly, no weather alert has been issued for Friday, suggesting that conditions may become comparatively less severe. The weather department has also predicted strong surface winds during afternoon and evening hours, which could bring temporary comfort from the intense heat.
In addition, isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall are possible in the coming days. While these showers may not significantly change the overall weather pattern, they could provide brief respite from the scorching conditions.
Rising Heat Also Impacts Air Quality
The extreme heat has not only increased discomfort levels but has also affected Delhi’s air quality. Dust-filled winds and prolonged dry conditions have pushed the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the ‘poor’ category in several parts of the city.
Due to worsening air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated GRAP-1 restrictions in Delhi. Health experts have advised people, especially children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory problems, to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours.
Meanwhile, the Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is above the seasonal average and reflects the intensity of the ongoing summer spell.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Heatwave Peaks at 46°C, IMD Warns of More Scorching Days Ahead
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