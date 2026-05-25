The national capital is set to witness another spell of harsh summer conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city. Day temperatures are expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures may remain around 28 degrees Celsius, adding to public discomfort.

According to weather officials, dry northwesterly winds blowing from the Thar Desert are trapping heat over the region, intensifying the ongoing heatwave. Delhi has remained under yellow and orange alerts for several consecutive days due to persistently high temperatures and dry weather conditions.

The IMD has also warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across several parts of northwest, central, and eastern India over the coming days.