    'Maadi': PM Modi pens Garba song; shares video on Navratri 2023 (WATCH)

    This artistic creation marks an exciting addition to the Navratri celebrations, underscoring the significance of the festival in India. PM Modi's personal involvement in composing a Garba song highlights the inclusive spirit of the festival and demonstrates his profound cultural connection.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    Navratri, the vibrant Hindu festival, has commenced with the ceremonial installation of the Kalash, and devotees across the country are invoking the blessings of Mother Goddess. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his deep spiritual connect, on Sunday (October 15) has added a melodious touch to the festivities by composing a Garba song in Gujarati.

    The Prime Minister took to social media platform X to share a video featuring his Garba composition.

    Watch the video here:

    In his post, he expressed his joy in welcoming the auspicious festival and unveiled the song to the world. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone! I thank @MeetBros, Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba."

    Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence in different parts of India, with Gujarat being particularly renowned for its exuberant Garba and Dandiya Raas dance performances. PM Modi's Garba song not only adds to the festive spirit but also resonates with the cultural diversity and unity that Navratri represents.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
