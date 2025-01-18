Lucknow: Woman's body found on roadside with multiple injuries; family alleges murder by live-in partner

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman, Geeta Sharma, was found severely injured and unconscious by the roadside in Lucknow's PGI area on Friday.

The victim, Geeta Sharma, hailing from Rae Bareli, who worked as a property dealer was allegedly in a live-in relationship with a man named Girija Shankar. Geeta’s brother, Lalchand, has accused her live-in partner, Girija Shankar, of her murder. Filing a complaint at the SGPGI Police Station, he alleged that Girija misled him by claiming Geeta had been hospitalized following an accident.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Pankaj Singh, a postmortem examination revealed multiple injuries on Geeta’s body, pointing to a violent end. “We are probing whether these injuries are accidental or if she was murdered brutally,” Singh stated.

Lalchand further revealed a potential motive behind the tragic demise. He disclosed that Geeta held a ₹1 crore insurance policy, with Girija Shankar named as the nominee. “This could very well be the reason for her murder,” he alleged, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

