A child littered meal leftovers on a flight from Guwahati to Bengaluru. An industrialist's post calling out parents has sparked a debate on civic responsibility.

Passengers on a Guwahati-Bengaluru flight were left stunned when a young boy casually threw meal leftovers on the cabin floor, prompting an industrialist to publicly call out his parents.

Akkshye Tulsyan, Honorary Consul General of Namibia, took to X on July 16 to share what he witnessed aboard IndiGo flight 6E6542. The boy, equipped with expensive gadgets, appeared unfazed as he dropped paper cups and food wrappers around his feet instead of using the proper disposal.

"Dear parents, raise your kids to have some civic sense," Tulsyan wrote. "Buying them luxury items is great, but teaching them not to be litterbugs is free, is it not???"

He shared two photos showing the child seated in the front row, surrounded by trash while a laptop sat before him.

Scroll to load tweet…

Strong Reactions Across Social Media

The post triggered a flood of reactions. Many users slammed the parents for failing to instil basic manners. "Bad parenting and lack of civic sense," one user commented. Another remarked, "Money cannot buy class."

The debate quickly expanded beyond the incident, with many arguing that good habits must be taught at home before children enter public spaces. Several pointed out that while children may not always know better, parents who witness such behavior should correct it immediately.

Some users defended the child, suggesting he may have been unaware of proper disposal practices. But most agreed that the parents bore responsibility.

Tulsyan's post has been widely shared, reigniting conversations about civic responsibility in public places.