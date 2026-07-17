A Class 10 student was allegedly tied up, stripped and beaten by six classmates inside a school hostel in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district after a dispute over a mobile phone money transaction. The accused allegedly recorded the assault and shared the video on social media. Police have registered a case.

A Class 10 student was allegedly tied up, stripped and assaulted by six classmates inside a school hostel in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district after a dispute over a monetary transaction made through a mobile phone, police said. The incident took place on the night of July 14 but came to light only after the victim's parents approached the police on Thursday.

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Video of assault allegedly shared online

According to the complaint, the accused tied the boy's hands, stripped him and beat him with belts inside the hostel. Police said the assault was allegedly recorded on a mobile phone and later uploaded on social media, where the video went viral.

The victim's family also alleged that the students threatened him with serious consequences if he revealed what had happened.

Nirsa Police Station officer-in-charge Ajit Kumar said the dispute began over a mobile phone money transaction and later turned into violence.

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Victim stayed silent out of fear

The student, who belongs to a village under the Govindpur Police Station area, reportedly remained silent for two days because he was frightened.

His family said he finally told them about the assault after his pain became severe and his condition worsened. His relatives immediately reached the school, took him to hospital and later filed a police complaint.

The boy is currently receiving treatment at Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the alleged assault, criminal intimidation and the circulation of the video on social media. Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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