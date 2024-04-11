Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Almora constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

The Almora seat comprises 14 Assembly segments including Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat, Kapkot, Bageshwar, Dwarahat, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar(s.c.), Almora, Jageshwar, Lohaghat, Champawat. Almora and the other four Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will hold Phase 1 elections on April 19 in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Constituency Election.

Almora Lok Sabha constituency, a key parliamentary constituency in Uttarakhand, was established in 1952 as part of the delimitation process. This seat, which encompasses the districts of Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Pithoragarh, has been set aside for Scheduled Caste candidates since 2009.

The Almora seat comprises 14 Assembly segments including Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat, Kapkot, Bageshwar, Dwarahat, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar(s.c.), Almora, Jageshwar, Lohaghat, Champawat.

Almora and the other four Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will hold Phase 1 elections on April 19 in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Constituency Election. Recognized for its political importance, Almora is home to important parties like the BJP and INC and has 14 Assembly segments.

Who are the main contenders?

The diverse demographic of Almora makes it a crucial constituency in Uttarakhand's political landscape. The 2024 election sees prominent candidates including Narayan Ram from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Ajay Tamta from the BJP, and Pradeep Tamta from the INC vying for victory.

2019 election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ajay Tamta from BJP won the seat with a margin of 232,986 votes. Ajay Tamta was polled 444,651 votes with a vote share of 64.00 % and defeated Pradeep Tamta from INC who got 211,665 votes (30.25 %).

2014 election results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ajay Tamta from BJP won the seat and was polled 348,186 votes with a vote share of 53.00%. INC candidate Pradeep Tamta got 252,496 votes (38.44 %) and was the runner-up.Ajay Tamta defeated Pradeep Tamta by a margin of 95,690 votes.