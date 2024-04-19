Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Paramilitary personnel found dead in Bengal polling station washroom

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) member was discovered unconscious just before the commencement of voting. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to the hospital, medical professionals declared him brought dead.

    In a tragic turn of events, a paramilitary personnel met an untimely demise on Friday (April 19) after allegedly slipping and falling in the washroom of a polling station in West Bengal, according to sources. The tragic incident came to light at a polling station located in Mathabhanga, Coochbehar, one of the constituencies scheduled for elections today.

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) member was discovered unconscious just before the commencement of voting. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to the hospital, medical professionals declared him brought dead.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting

    Preliminary reports from hospital sources indicate that the officer slipped and sustained a fatal head injury in the washroom. While no criminal angle is suspected, a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading to his demise awaits the results of today's autopsy.

    The polling process in Coochbehar kicked off amidst heightened security measures, with the BJP nominating sitting MP Nisith Pramanik for reelection, while the Trinamool Congress has fielded Jagadish Basunia to contest against the Union Minister.

    Coochbehar, a significant constituency in North Bengal, has been marred by previous electoral violence, notably during the state elections in 2021.

    The region witnessed clashes culminating in tragedy when four individuals lost their lives in a confrontation with security personnel outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi, prompting the Election Commission to halt voting temporarily.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's a step-by-step guide to download voter slip

    Today's elections also encompass the Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri constituencies in Bengal, both secured by the BJP in the 2019 elections. Amidst the electoral fervor, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal secured 22 seats, while the BJP secured 18 seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

