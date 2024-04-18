Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting

    The CEC announced that Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be held in seven phases, from April 19 till June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Ahead of the polling season, there are some important details that every voter should be aware of.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your polling booth? Check list of documents required for voting gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    The election season is all set to begin as Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other officers announced the Lok Sabha elections and assembly poll schedule at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. The CEC said that the 543 Lok Sabha seats would go up for election in seven stages, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. On June 4, there will be a vote count.

    The Election Commission has released the dates for the Lok Sabha votes in addition to those for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which are scheduled for May 13, and Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, where voting is scheduled for April 19.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your name?

    Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
    Choose your favorite language and enter your state.
    Enter your name, last name, birthdate, and gender.
    Choose your assembly constituency and district.
    After entering the captcha code, select "Search."

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Documents needed for voting

     

    A person whose name is on the electoral roll can vote in the elections.

    • Voter ID
    • Driving license
    • Passport
    • Aadhar card
    • PAN card
    • MNREGA job card
    • Smart cards issued by RGI under NPR
    • Passbooks with photos provided by state banks or post offices
    • Service identity cards with photos provided to staff members of federal, state, municipal, and private sector organizations
    • Health insurance smart cards issued through the Ministry of Labor's program
    • MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and others are granted official identity cards.

    Phase 1 of voting will cover 102 constituencies spanning across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The counting of votes will be held on June 4. 

    The high-voltage campaigning period for the upcoming polls brought to people’s attention some key issues while voters also witnessed leaders engaging in witty exchanges.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home snt

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru South constituency profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy? vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru South seat profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy?

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine

    AMAZING India applauds 6-year-old Takshvi Vaghani after world record for lowest limbo skating (WATCH) snt

    AMAZING! India applauds 6-year-old Takshvi Vaghani after world record for lowest limbo skating (WATCH)

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Bikini-clad woman rides in Delhi bus, netizens react (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight RBA EAI

    Peace Lily to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need sunlight

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home snt

    Kerala woman Ann Tressa Joseph, part of Indian crew onboard ship seized by Iran, returns home

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru South constituency profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy? vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru South seat profile: Can BJP-JDS's Tejasvi Surya win over INC's Soumya Reddy?

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine

    DRDO successfully tests Nirbhay cruise missile with Made-in-India Manik turbofan engine

    Income Tax Return filing 2024: How to claim tax refund? A step-by-step guide to check status gcw

    Income Tax Return filing 2024: How to claim tax refund? A step-by-step guide to check status

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon