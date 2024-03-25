Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Pallavi Dempo, first woman to contest polls on BJP ticket in Goa

    The BJP on Sunday picked industrialist Pallavi Dempo, a member of one of Goa’s prominent business families, as its candidate from the South Goa constituency for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Pallavi Dempo, first woman to contest polls on BJP ticket in Goa gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    The executive director of Dempo Industries, Pallavi Dempo, is the first woman candidate in the BJP's Goa poll history. The BJP announced Dempo's candidacy for South Goa in its most recent list of 111 candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

    Pallavi Dempo, a Goan entrepreneur and educationist, holds a graduation degree in chemistry and a postgraduate degree in business administration (MBA) from MIT in Pune. As Dempo Industries' executive director, the 49-year-old entrepreneur supervises the company's media and real estate operations.

    The Indo-German Educational and Cultural Society, which promotes cultural exchange between Germany and Goa, is presided over by Pallavi Dempo.

    She is a trustee of the Moda Goa Foundation, a fashion and textile museum founded by Wendell Rodricks, and sat on Goa University's academic council from 2012 to 2016. Pallavi Dempo is a member of several groups, including the Goa Cancer Society's governing committee and the All India Management Association's Women's Council - AIMA Aspire.

    The South Goa seat is now held by Congress politician Francisco Sardinha, and the BJP has won it just twice since 1962. The South Goa constituency, spread across 20 assembly segments, changed hands among the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, United Goans Party, and Indian National Congress. The BJP won this seat in 1999 and 2014 but couldn't retain it.

    Heading the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), Dempo's husband, Shrinivas Dempo, is a well-known businessman. The Dempo family has adopted government high schools under the Rural School Adoption Programme to provide vocational training to girls.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 8:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BRO reopens Ladakh's lifeline, Zoji La pass, in just 35 days this year

    BRO reopens Ladakh's lifeline, Zoji La pass, in just 35 days this year

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Kerala SSLC 2024 Exam concludes today; evaluation process to begin on April 3 rkn

    Kerala SSLC 2024 Exam concludes today; evaluation process to begin on April 3

    LS Elections 2024: Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra; Ranjit Chautala fielded from Hisar snt

    LS Elections 2024: Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra; Ranjit Chautala fielded from Hisar

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields actress Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields actress Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

    Recent Stories

    BRO reopens Ladakh's lifeline, Zoji La pass, in just 35 days this year

    BRO reopens Ladakh's lifeline, Zoji La pass, in just 35 days this year

    Moscow concert massacre: Russian court charges four men with act of terrorism to be in pre trial custody till May 22 gcw

    Moscow concert massacre: Russian court charges four men with act of terrorism

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Kerala SSLC 2024 Exam concludes today; evaluation process to begin on April 3 rkn

    Kerala SSLC 2024 Exam concludes today; evaluation process to begin on April 3

    Holi 2024: 10 hacks to keep in mind before playing with colours RKK EAI

    Holi 2024: 10 hacks to keep in mind before playing with colours

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon