    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key promises BJP has made in its 'Sankalp Patra'

    Unveiled on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the manifesto promises initiatives such as India's Olympics bid in 2036 and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Crafted under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it reflects the BJP's commitment to welfare, development, and inclusive growth

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key promises in BJP manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, outlining a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). 

    Released on the occasion of B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary and crafted under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the manifesto promises India's Olympics bid in 2036, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), and legislation against paper leaks, among other commitments. 

    Emphasizing welfare, development, and a forward-looking vision, the manifesto underscores the BJP's dedication to inclusive growth, youth empowerment, women's welfare, farmer support, and the upliftment of the underprivileged.

    Let us take a look at some of the key promises made by the BJP in its 'Sankalp Patra'

    * One nation, one election and a common electoral roll system will be introduced.

    * The free ration scheme will continue for the next 5 years.

    * Every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

    * Our goal is to eliminate electricity bills for millions of households and generate income opportunities through electricity. We have introduced the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.

    * The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across the country.

    * The transgender community will now be covered by the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

    * The loan amount under the Mudra Scheme will be raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

    * BJP will introduce 'Rashtriya Sahkarita Niti' with the vision of 'Sahkarita Se Samriddhi'

    * PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits for 10 crore farmers to continue

    * Bullet train network to be expanded. Bullet trains to be introduced in North, East, and South India

    * Priority to be given to disabled people in the PM Housing Scheme

    * BJP calls Tamil language the pride of Bharat and vows to promote it.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
