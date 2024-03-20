Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch

    BJP Karnataka Chief BY Vijayendra attempts to assuage former CM DV Sadananda Gowda's dissatisfaction over a denied Lok Sabha ticket, engaging in a conversation promising to discuss the matter with party leadership. Amidst speculations of defection, Vijayendra asserts Gowda's loyalty to BJP. Community leaders criticize BJP's neglect of Gowda and Pratap Simha.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra woos Sadananda Gowda amid rumors of INC switch vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Amidst growing dissatisfaction over the allocation of Lok Sabha tickets, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka Chief, BY Vijayendra, made efforts to calm former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. The attempt follows Gowda's expressed disappointment over being denied a ticket for the upcoming elections.

    To address the concerns raised by DV Sadananda Gowda, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President BY Vijayendra engaged in a telephone conversation with Gowda on Tuesday morning before heading to Delhi. The discussion revolved around Gowda's desire to contest from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, a ticket which he had been denied, leading to his visible discontent.

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    During the conversation, Vijayendra assured Gowda that he would bring up the matter with the party's top brass. This prompted Gowda to postpone a planned press conference from Tuesday to Wednesday, indicating a possibility of further developments in the coming days. Adding to the unfolding drama, sources revealed that Sadananda Gowda also visited the office of the Okkaliga community, holding discussions with officials regarding his potential candidacy in the elections. These developments suggest that Gowda is actively considering his options amidst the ticket dispute.

    BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda expresses concerns over party's state leadership, future prospects

    Responding to speculations about Gowda's potential defection to the Congress party, Vijayendra emphasized the continued loyalty of Gowda towards the BJP. He pointed out recent events where Congress leaders expressed confidence in BJP leaders, indicating that Gowda's allegiance remains with the BJP.

    Meanwhile, criticism mounted from within the community, with leaders of the Kushalanagar Gowda Samaj condemning the BJP's decision to overlook DV Sadananda Gowda for a ticket. Ananda Karandlaje, representing the Kodagu Gowda Samaj Union, expressed disappointment over the party's neglect towards prominent leaders like Gowda and Pratap Simha.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
