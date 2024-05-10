Entertainment

How much was Virat Kohli auctioned to RCB in IPL 2008?

This year's Indian Premier League marks Virat Kohli's 16th season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 

Virat is one of the league's rare players who has spent his whole 16-season career with the same organization. 

Virat has been associated with RCB since the IPL 2008 draft when he was selected as one of India's U-19 cricketers.

Interestingly, Virat was first overlooked by the Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals). RCB signed him in the IPL 2008 draft for a paltry Rs 12-15 lakh. 

He was still a rookie, but his talent allowed him to make huge improvements, and he quickly found his way into the Indian squad.

Although it is not revealed how much the star batter gets paid now, it is believed that he charges between Rs 15-19 crore.  

