Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda expresses concerns over party's state leadership, future prospects

    In a candid interview with Kannada Prabha, former Chief Minister and current  Bengaluru North MP DV Sadananda Gowda shared his concerns about the state of Bharatiya Janata Party leadership and its implications on Karnataka's political landscape. Here are the key takeaways from the interview:

    BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda expresses concerns over party's state leadership, future prospects
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    BJP's Struggles in Karnataka: Sadananda Gowda expressed disappointment over the BJP's performance in Karnataka. He noted that the party had yet to appoint a state president and leader of the opposition, causing a setback to the party's organization. This delay has led to a passive stance among party leaders and workers.

    National Leaders' Disconnect: The former CM highlighted the disconnect between national and state leaders. He emphasized that the national leaders did not pay adequate attention to Karnataka after the assembly elections, and there was a lack of introspection to address the election defeat.

    Impact on Party Organization: The delay in appointing key positions, combined with internal factionalism, has weakened the party's organization. Sadananda Gowda stressed that the longer the delay in these appointments, the weaker the party becomes.

    BJP's Factionalism: Factionalism within the party was identified as one of the reasons for the election defeat. Sadananda Gowda explained that internal differences among factions, including Yeddyurappa's faction and national organizing general secretary, contributed to the party's downfall.

    Challenges with the JDS Alliance: The decision to form an alliance with JDS was seen as a necessity due to the party's weakness in certain districts. However, Sadananda Gowda suggested that it should have been discussed more thoroughly with state leaders and the core committee before implementation.

    Need for Local Leadership: The former CM stressed the importance of trusting local leaders who communicate the party's ideas to voters. He argued that the success of the party depends on the cooperation and trust between national and local leadership.
    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Migration to Congress: Many sitting and former BJP MLAs were reported to be considering or already switching to the Congress. Sadananda Gowda believed that this could have been prevented with prompt appointments of key positions and efforts to address leader discontent.

    Reasons for Election Defeat: While Yediyurappa's demotion may have played a role in the election defeat, Sadananda Gowda emphasized that it was not the sole reason. Factionalism and the lack of party unity were also contributing factors.

    Leadership Questions: When asked about who should be the state president, Sadananda Gowda refrained from mentioning any specific names, leaving the decision to the party leadership.

    Overall, DV Sadananda Gowda's interview sheds light on the challenges and concerns facing the BJP in Karnataka, from internal factionalism to the need for effective leadership and organizational strength. It highlights the complexities and dynamics of state politics within the broader national context.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Heartbreaking family tragedy in Bengaluru: Father murders daughter over intercaste relationship vkp

    Heartbreaking family tragedy in Bengaluru: Father murders daughter over intercaste relationship

    Uber ride surprise: Bengaluru passenger discovers Chief Growth Officer of Juspay as driver vkp

    Uber ride surprise: Bengaluru passenger discovers Chief Growth Officer of Juspay as driver

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy voices strong opposition to Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy voices strong opposition to Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

    Bengaluru police arrest 26-year-old man for sharing obscene images of live-in partner online for 'pleasure' vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 26-year-old man for sharing obscene images of live-in partner online for 'pleasure'

    Recent Stories

    Kuruvipappa: Veteran Malayalam actor Vineeth starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Kuruvipappa: Veteran Malayalam actor Vineeth starrer to release on THIS date

    Israel Palestine war X has taken down hundreds of Hamas linked accounts says CEO Yaccarino gcw

    Israel-Palestine war: X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, says CEO Yaccarino

    PM Modi Uttarakhand tour: Interacts with locals, ITBP personnel in border region check details AJR

    PM Modi's Uttarakhand tour: Interacts with locals, ITBP personnel in border region; check details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon